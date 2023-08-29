The Colts won’t trade Jonathan Taylor, at least for now

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Indianapolis Colts did not trade disgruntled running back Jonathan Taylor ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline for NFL teams to reduce their rosters to 53 players each for the regular season. Without a trade, which would have resolved the increasingly tense contract standoff between Taylor and the team and fulfilled his wish to play elsewhere, the Colts placed Taylor on the physically unable to perform list for the opening of the regular season. He must miss at least the season’s first four games while on that list.

The passing of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. Eastern time roster deadline does not preclude the possibility of the Colts trading Taylor. But it had represented an informal deadline for the Colts to make a deal before the regular season, given the decision they faced about putting him on the PUP list for the season. Trade talks could resume and intensify ahead of the NFL’s Oct. 31 trade deadline.

The Colts granted Taylor and his representatives permission last week to seek a trade after team owner Jim Irsay previously had said the former all-pro selection would not be traded.

Taylor, 24, has run for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons with the Colts. He was one of the NFL’s most dynamic players in the 2021 season, when he led the league with his 332 carries, 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

He is entering the final season of a four-year rookie contract with the Colts that pays him $4.3 million this season.

Taylor underwent offseason ankle surgery and has spent all of training camp and the preseason on the camp version of the PUP list. He temporarily left the team twice during training camp, reportedly once for treatment on his ankle and another time when he was excused for a personal matter. He has not practiced with the Colts since being placed on injured reserve in December.

His frustration grew as his efforts to secure a new contract from the Colts failed to gain traction. Taylor met with Irsay at one point during training camp but emerged from that get-together without any signs of progress toward a resolution.

Taylor requested a trade at the outset of training camp. The Colts initially said there would not be such a deal. But they relented last week to allow Taylor and his agents to pursue a prospective trade. The Colts were believed to be seeking a first-round draft choice — or a package of picks with equivalent value — in a trade. The Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers had been among the teams mentioned in trade speculation.