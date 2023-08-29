After a dart from Jacob Young and a dramatic ninth, Nats edge Blue Jays

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

TORONTO — There was Jacob Young, 297 feet away in center field, heaving a Hail Mary that, as it came out of his hand, didn’t appear to have a chance, even as not-so-fleet-footed Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk motored toward home plate. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight The Washington Nationals led by two in the eighth inning Tuesday night. As Young recorded the inning’s second out on a flyball from Daulton Varsho, Toronto threatened to cut its deficit to one. But Young’s throw cut through the air and landed in catcher Keibert Ruiz’s glove as though it had been hand-delivered from directly above. Ruiz crouched to apply the tag on Kirk for a stunning double play.

Maybe the open roof at Rogers Centre guided the ball home. Maybe it was luck. Maybe it was talent. How it happened didn’t matter. The inning was over. The threat was over. And Young, a rookie making the third start of his major league career, had delivered a signature moment to help the Nationals even the three-game series with a 5-4 victory.

Even with the Nationals’ lead still at two, the ninth inning brought plenty of drama. The Blue Jays loaded the bases with nobody out on two singles and a walk. After a strikeout, closer Kyle Finnegan surrendered a run on a bouncer by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — getting help from third baseman Ildemaro Vargas and first baseman Dominic Smith on another strong defensive play — but got Danny Jansen to pop out to end the game and Washington’s two-game skid.

Over the weekend, Young, 24, had been called up to be the Nationals’ everyday center fielder for the rest of the season. He had recently been promoted to Class AAA Rochester, having moved up from high Class A Wilmington to start the season. The Nationals (62-71) figured the 2021 seventh-round pick would need some time to figure things out at the plate, and they were right — he’s 1 for 10 so far, having recorded his first major league hit with a bunt single Tuesday night.

But the Nationals believed his speed and defense could make an impact immediately, and they were right — not long after his seventh-inning bunt single, he recorded his first stolen base, then made a highlight-reel play in the eighth that changed the tenor of a dramatic ninth.

The Nationals had grabbed the lead on a two-run homer by Carter Kieboom in the second. Kieboom has three homers in six games since returning to the majors, providing optimism that he’s ready for his latest opportunity.

Kieboom handed a lead to MacKenzie Gore, from whom the Nationals needed innings after Josiah Gray managed just two Monday night. But Gore was inefficient, too. He threw 18 pitches in the first inning, 38 in the second.

His second inning against the Blue Jays (72-61) went as follows: an 11-pitch groundout by Kirk, a six-pitch groundout by Ernie Clement, a six-pitch double by Santiago Espinal, a six-pitch walk for Kevin Kiermaier and a nine-pitch flyout by George Springer.

Gore didn’t have great command of his breaking pitches in the first two innings, so he relied heavily on his fastball — 41 of his 56 pitches (73.2 percent) in those frames were four-seam fastballs. The Blue Jays fouled them off repeatedly and ran up his pitch count.

It appeared Gore was doomed to a short outing, especially after Toronto’s Davis Schneider hit a solo home run to open the third, cutting the Nationals’ lead to 2-1. But Gore made it through five innings on 106 pitches. He relied more on his breaking pitches, and that seemed to work. Still, the Blue Jays fouled off a third of his fastballs (21 of 63) on the night.

In the fifth inning, Ruiz gave the Nationals three insurance runs with a home run to left that later proved critical.

Since Gore got through five innings, Manager Dave Martinez had his best bullpen arms to finish the game. But his best bullpen arms didn’t have their best stuff. Mason Thompson covered 1⅔ innings, allowing one run. Hunter Harvey handled the next 1⅓, allowing a run but getting that big assist from Young, before Finnegan danced out of danger in the ninth.