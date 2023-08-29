Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. knocked down as two fans rush Coors Field

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Two fans raced into the outfield at Denver’s Coors Field Monday night, confronting Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in a potentially dangerous scene. “You don’t want to see that happen, I know that,” Braves Manager Brian Snitker said (via the Atlanta Journal Constitution) of the seventh-inning incident. “You don’t know what they will do when they get out there. It’s a scary situation.”

The fans appeared to pose no danger to Acuña, and video showed one hugging him and appearing to try to take a photo as a security guard tried to pull the fan away. Two more guards arrived, and the fan maintained a grip on Acuña even as one guard grabbed him by the legs and the other by the arm. At that point, another fan ran onto the field toward Acuña, only to be body-slammed to the turf by guards. Acuña fell to the ground but was uninjured.

As players rushed over, guards escorted the fans from the field. One calmly walked off while the other flailed as guards carried him away.

“I was a little scared at first,” Acuña, who is in the running for National League MVP, said through an interpreter. “I think the fans were out there and asking for pictures. I really couldn’t say anything because at that point, security was already there and we were already kind of tangled up, but security was able to get there and everything’s okay. We’re all okay, and I hope they’re okay.”

The Braves went on to win 14-4, but players were a bit rattled by the experience, particularly by the sight of Acuña on the ground.

“I don’t think they had any ill intentions. I think that was pretty evident early on,” outfielder Kevin Pillar said. “Still, I mean, we have these rules and regulations in place. We’re supposed to feel safe on the field. Thankfully, they weren’t there to do any harm.”