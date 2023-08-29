U.S. Ryder Cup team: Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas in; Bryson DeChambeau out

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The United States will try to defend its Ryder Cup title with a 12-man squad that features seasoned veterans, past champions, four first-time team members — and only one golfer from the breakaway LIV Golf circuit. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Zach Johnson, the U.S. captain, unveiled the full squad Tuesday morning, tapping Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Sam Burns for the team that will head to Italy next month.

“A lot of time, a lot of energy has gone into this process. I’m very confident in these six,” Johnson said.

The other six members had already secured automatic spots based on points accumulated throughout the season: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele.

Johnson’s six captain’s picks had been subject to much speculation, as he had to wrestle with how to assess the golfers who absconded last year for LIV Golf, what to do about lagging Ryder Cup veterans such as Thomas and how to judge surging PGA Tour players such as Lucas Glover.

Advertisement

Despite finishing the year No. 9 on the Ryder Cup points list, Cameron Young was left off the 12-man team, as was No. 11 Keegan Bradley. Thomas went for experience in selecting Fowler (13) and Thomas (15).

After struggling for much of the year, Glover won the Wyndham Championship earlier this month to earn a surprising spot in the FedExCup Playoffs. He then won the St. Jude Championship a week later in a playoff, making a strong case for Italy, but he did not make the cut.

Thomas has two majors under his belt, but has also struggled this season, missing the cut at three majors and finishing tied for 65th at the PGA Championship. But he’s well-regarded on tour and will bring experience and leadership to this year’s team.

“In my mind, he was born for this. You just don’t leave JT at home,” Johnson said at a Tuesday morning news conference.

Advertisement

Johnson’s task wasn’t to simply assemble the 12 strongest résumés. He sought to put together a squad he feels is most capable of taking on the Europeans in the event’s match play format, leaning on a mix of fresh faces and seasoned champions to tackle the hilly Italian course.

Share this article Share

Koepka was the lone LIV golfer to get the call from Johnson. He was among the Ryder Cup points leaders all year, after winning this year’s PGA Championship and finishing second at the Masters. He was on the past three teams and is still well-regarded by many of his peers on the PGA Tour.

The repudiation of the LIV golfers was largely expected, as Johnson had made clear he wasn’t watching their events or evaluating their performances. DeChambeau, a two-time Ryder Cup veteran and past U.S. Open champion, has had a strong season and last month won a LIV event by posting a 61 and 58 on successive days. He’s also been a prominent flag bearer for LIV, which has ruffled feathers among many PGA Tour players. Talor Gooch has posted three wins the LIV Golf circuit this year, but missed the cut at two majors and didn’t attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open.

Advertisement

Because the Ryder Cup points list doesn’t recognize LIV events, those players faced an uphill road to automatically qualifying, and even Ryder Cup veterans, such as Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed, were always considered long shots.

While Burns, Clark, Harman and Homa will be making their Ryder Cup debuts, the Italy-bound squad features some experienced golfers. This will mark the fifth appearance for Fowler and Spieth and the fourth for Koepka. Thomas will be competing for a third time.

Two years ago, fielding its youngest squad ever, the U.S. team took the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, posting a lopsided 19-9 win, the largest margin of victory in 54 years.

The Americans have lost the last six visits to Europe, though, and haven’t won there since 1993, a team captained by Tom Watson. This year’s Ryder Cup is taking place at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club outside of Rome and begins Sept. 29.

Advertisement

The full European squad, captained by Luke Donald, will be unveiled next week. A handful of players have qualified based on points accrued, including Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton.

Two more players will lock up automatic spots at the conclusion of this week’s European Masters in Switzerland, and Donald is expected to name his six captain’s choices next Monday. Other likely players include Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.