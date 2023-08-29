Groves wins fourth stage at Spanish Vuelta, Evenepoel maintains overall lead

Groves passed Juan Sebastian Molano just before the finish line after perfectly timing his sprint to catch the Colombian and earn his second career Vuelta stage win. Molano took off with about 350 meters left.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

“I was patient enough and strong enough to close him with about 100 meters to go,” said the Australian, who rides for Alpecin-Deceuninck. “My team was fantastic today, super aggressive and we were always there on time. It paid off with a victory. Hopefully it’s not the last.”