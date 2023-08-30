Aaron Rodgers’s delightful taunts are the highlight of latest ‘Hard Knocks’

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

In what was arguably the most consistently entertaining episode of “Hard Knocks” thus far this season, Aaron Rodgers sparked the most viral moment by getting the last laugh against a Giants defender — and letting his New York rival know all about it — during a preseason game Saturday at MetLife Stadium.

As HBO’s cameras and microphones revealed Tuesday during Episode 4, Rodgers took great exception to a shove from Giants linebacker Jihad Ward during the second of the Jets quarterback’s two drives to open the game. Feeling that the relatively mild push came well after a play had ended, Rodgers told Ward, “What the [expletive] is that? Show some [expletive] respect.”

Then Rodgers went for the kill with a viciously dismissive put-down. “I don’t even know who you are, bro,” he told the 29-year-old Ward, a former second-round pick who is entering his eighth NFL season.

Moments later, Rodgers was shown tossing a touchdown pass to Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, followed by the four-time NFL MVP telling Ward, “Don’t [expletive] poke the bear.”

Rodgers indicated that he saw the Jets as something of sleeping giant — a talented team possibly only in need of good quarterbacking — which helped lure him to the City That Never Sleeps. Embarking on his first season with the Jets following 18 with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers has been a predictable focal point of “Hard Knocks,” and fans of his new team had to be delighted to see him on the sideline referring to his new football home as “JetLife Stadium” during the waning moments of the preseason win over the Giants.

Also thrilling for Jets fans and everyone else who is a fan of “The Sopranos” was an HBO crossover moment in which Coach Robert Saleh was shown driving to the game at MetLife Stadium to the familiar sounds of “Woke Up This Morning.” A montage of scenes from Saleh’s car window effectively evoked the iconic opening of the beloved HBO series, even if Saleh’s nice-guy persona doesn’t exactly evoke the menace of Tony Soprano.

Elsewhere in the episode, the HBO references were self-contained as it became clear that many Jets players have been watching “Hard Knocks.” Examples include Rodgers noting backup quarterback Zach Wilson’s explanation from the previous episode that he doesn’t wear a headband in games to look cool so much as to keep rivers of sweat off his face. Back in Episode 1, defensive tackle Tanzel Smart had a memorable moment when he mangled the pronunciation of “charcuterie,” and Tuesday’s installment showed him wearing a T-shirt with the term “car-coochie” while he and fellow linemen put together a charcuterie board.

Smart, who played for the Jets the past two seasons after three with the Los Angeles Rams, enjoyed more screen time in the third episode and he was again a featured player Tuesday. The Tulane product was shown gutting out a shoulder injury against the Giants and telling a Jets coach who asked about the emotion he was showing, “I can’t get hurt out here.”

After making several plays, Smart told teammates on the sideline, “I deserve to play with y’all.” However, hours before Tuesday’s episode aired, he was cut by the Jets in a wave of moves as they reached an NFL-mandated deadline to reduce their roster to 53 players.

Knowing Tanzel Smart got cut today and then watching Hard Knocks feature him and his family is gut-wrenching. He makes almost any other roster in NFL as a second-string DL #Jets — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) August 30, 2023

Viewers did not see Smart learn he was being released, in keeping with the Jets’ reported demand that HBO forego that staple element of previous “Hard Knocks” seasons. The network did manage to get on air, though, the moments immediately preceding and following the release of wide receiver Jerome Kapp. He had already figured prominently in two of the program’s other go-to storylines: as the scrappy underdog, in his case from Division II Kutztown University, fighting for a roster spot; and the rookie talent show. Kapp was the breakout star of the show with a rendition of an Eminem rap from the movie “Eight Mile” that got a salute from the hip-hop star himself, but the receiver was not as fortunate as two other wide receivers who joined the Jets as undrafted free agents.

The pair of Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson were shown on “Hard Knocks” as having become close friends even before they were signed by the Jets, having played together earlier in the year in a showcase game for aspiring NFL players. They are now set to start the season on the team’s wide receiver depth chart, and the undersized but speedy Gipson earned praise in Tuesday’s episode for what veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb called his “special” ability with the ball in his hands.

As usual with this season, though, “Hard Knocks” rarely made viewers wait long before hearing again from Rodgers. While the episode continued a season-long theme of Rodgers’s contentment with playing for the Jets, HBO also showed some testy moments during a practice in which Rodgers missed a few passes while other offensive players missed their assignments. Those gaffes elicited f-bombs and assorted gripes from the 39-year-old quarterback, but soon enough, he was zipping some completions as onlookers cheered.

While signing autographs after practice, Rodgers was shown being encouraged by a young boy to not to retire “anytime soon.”