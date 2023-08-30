For decades, elite players skipped college tennis. That is changing.

Listen 8 min Share Comment on this story Comment

From outside the stadium, fans could hear but not see the doubles match unfolding within, yet they still mimicked the roars that escaped the court’s confines. Inside, before thousands at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center’s grandstand court, former college tennis stars Ben Shelton and Mackenzie McDonald were playing a matinee quarterfinal doubles match this summer at the DC Open.

“I can’t believe we’re this close to Ben and Mackie,” a young boy who sported a Florida Tennis T-shirt said from atop his father’s shoulders just outside the court gates. “Ben is literally the coolest player in the world.”

Ben and Mackie — Shelton and McDonald — are just two of a growing number of tennis standouts who played in college before going on to make their mark on the ATP Tour.

The former NCAA national champions — and now ATP top 50-ranked players — said they believe the pipeline from college tennis to the professional game is in the midst of a renaissance. It has been nearly 40 years since a former college tennis player won a major singles title or even had a realistic claim as the face of the sport, but the movement could be gaining momentum.

Advertisement

Thirteen former college tennis players are in the ATP top 100, highlighted by No. 16 Cameron Norrie (TCU) and recent Wimbledon quarterfinalist Chris Eubanks (Georgia Tech), who is ranked No. 30.

“It’s not always an apparent thing for us former college guys to get as much love, but, man, this atmosphere is great,” McDonald said of the scene at the DC Open, where he and Shelton lost in the doubles final. “The people really love us right now. They acknowledge and appreciate us taking the college route and then having success on tour, and that’s really special because I know it wasn’t always like this.”

As recently as the 1960s and 1970s, college tennis was the most logical step between playing juniors and going pro. In those days, it was harder for players to support themselves solely by playing professionally.

Advertisement

So from Arthur Ashe (UCLA) to John McEnroe (Stanford), the college game was a place for tennis’s future stars to perfect their craft while also giving themselves a safety net — similar to how college football became a feeder system for the NFL.

But as standouts such as McEnroe and Jimmy Connors (UCLA) became household names, professional tennis grew and money rolled in. International federations and brands poured funds into the sport, which resulted in the rise of tournament purses, endorsement deals and tennis academies.

In the ensuing decades, the academies began to churn out high-school-aged phenoms who proved capable of competing in the professional ranks earlier, paving the way for top players to skip college and make the jump from junior tennis straight to the pros.

“As these teenagers start popping up and having real success on tour, I think that the idea of college became a harder sell,” Utah Coach Roeland Brateanu said. “These families and federations that were investing their money into these players wanted to see immediate results, and then on the other hand, kids are seeing people their age having success on tour and it kind of plants this seed in their mind, like, ‘If I’m any good, I should be going pro after juniors as well, whether I’m ready or not.’ ”

Advertisement

With so many players entering the professional ranks at a younger age, college tennis took a major hit. Its quality dipped, and so did its reputation as a viable pathway to reach tennis’s upper echelons. Going to college for tennis essentially became a career death sentence.

“It used to be that out on tour, coaches and players wouldn’t take you seriously because they thought that if you went to college, you weren’t committed or focused and you didn’t really care about the game or [you weren’t] trying to play professional tennis,” Shelton said. “Obviously, when someone has success with a certain style or path, it becomes a trend over time, and as a result perceptions change. The same way that going from juniors to the pros became a thing is the same way that playing tennis in college now can be, too. It just took a few trailblazers for people to believe.”

When McDonald, who is ranked No. 40, was nearing the end of his juniors career, the world was at his feet. Peaking at No. 12 in the ITF World Tour junior rankings, McDonald had garnered enough endorsement offers to make going pro an option.

Advertisement

But after seeing former college stars such as John Isner (Georgia) and Steve Johnson (Southern California) enjoy success on tour — Isner peaked at No. 8 in the world, Johnson at No. 21 — McDonald committed to UCLA, where he won national championships in singles and doubles.

Share this article Share

Since turning pro in 2016, following his junior season, McDonald has earned nearly $5 million.

“I think that when I was 18, I just didn’t feel like I was ready to go pro, like, maturity-wise,” McDonald said. “I’d seen Isner and those guys [go to college], so why rush, you know? I could go to college for free and go through a natural progression instead of being forced to be an adult or spend three or four years absolutely grinding through the futures tour. For me, that decision was easy, bro.”

Vesa Ponkka, president of the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, Md., hopes young players continue to adopt this mind-set.

Advertisement

While some players may have the talent to match up with the pros from a young age, professional tennis is an unforgiving sport. Without traditional contracts and guaranteed paydays, winning and losing can be the difference between eating and not.

“It doesn’t matter how good you are — you are going to be losing a lot when you go to the ATP Tour,” Ponkka said. “Take out the obvious physical disadvantages for a second. It’s just so difficult to handle when you’ve been winning all those years in juniors and suddenly you go out against pros and now it’s very difficult to win even one or two matches. Young players need those years in college to mature and learn how to face adversity independent of their family and friends.”

With a peak of No. 306 in the ITF World Tour junior rankings, Shelton may be the best example of what the college pipeline can provide. Out of high school, the last thing on his mind was playing professionally, so he opted to play at Florida.

Advertisement

There, Shelton had access to full-time strength and conditioning coaches and dietitians for the first time. Between his high school graduation and his sophomore year of college, Shelton gained 10 to 15 pounds of muscle, which helped unlock a big serve.

After winning an NCAA singles national title as a sophomore last year, Shelton announced his arrival when he knocked off then-No. 5 Casper Ruud at the Cincinnati Masters in straight sets — prompting him to forgo his remaining college eligibility and turn pro.

A quarterfinal run at this year’s Australian Open thrust Shelton into the top 50, and he is currently ranked No. 47.

“In a lot of ways, Ben is a poster boy for this college revolution, because when you’re young, the most important parts of your development are getting stronger and playing consistent matches, which he was able to do at Florida,” Brateanu said. “As a pro, you fly out to Spain and lose in the first round — that’s basically a whole week of development lost. But in college, if you lose on Friday, then you wake up Saturday and get right back in the saddle to play another match. That’s invaluable.”

Advertisement

On the grandstand court at the DC Open, Shelton and McDonald took the crowd through a journey of highs and lows. They fist-pumped every point they won during a dominant first set. They appealed to their fans for energy as they faltered in the second.

As the decisive third set opened, the tandem fell behind — then responded. They soon took the lead, eliciting loud cheers from the crowd. Shelton flexed and sprinted cross-court, embracing a man who was hanging over the railing.

With the next point, they won.