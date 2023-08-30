Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

It’s that time of year again, when I tell fantasy managers which players on their draft lists should be cordoned off with yellow caution tape. That means it’s also the time of year when I explain that by “do not draft,” we mean avoiding a highlighted player anywhere near his average draft position (ADP). At some point, if almost any player falls far enough in a draft, he’s worth a stab. The ones listed here, though, have been commanding far too pricey picks to justify selecting them over more deserving fantasy candidates.

To determine ADP, we’ll use the half-PPR rankings aggregated from several major sites this week by Fantasy Pros. Oh, and while I again have Derrick Henry ranked lower than where his ADP says he should go, I have learned my lesson from previous versions of this exercise and will finally let the Big Dog eat in peace.

Now on to a quartet of players — one at each of the major skill positions — who appear criminally overrated in fantasy circles.

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

ADP: 37 | My rank: 68

Hey, if you want to turn back the clock to the days when top quarterbacks were a major priority in the early rounds of fantasy drafts, knock yourself out. Just make sure that you’re getting someone likely to give you a major advantage at that position (and also, please don’t knock yourself out). Examples of such a someone would be Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, who finished 1-2-3 in QB fantasy scoring last season and put appreciable distance between themselves and the pack.

Burrow finished fourth in 2022, but at an average of 21.7 fantasy points per game, he was almost four points off Hurts’s league-leading pace (25.6). To put that into perspective, Burrow was closer to Trevor Lawrence (17.9), who finished 10th in that category (among QBs with a minimum of eight starts).

It was a similar story in 2021, Burrow’s breakout season, when his average of 20.5 points placed him much more in the company of the Kirk Cousinses of the world than the elite tier. Burrow can reasonably lay claim to being an elite real-life quarterback, but because he doesn’t use his legs to a great degree, he would need the eye-popping passing numbers of Mahomes to justify an ADP hovering near the third round.

Better picks near his ADP: Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Deebo Samuel, Kenneth Walker

Najee Harris, RB, Steelers

ADP: 25 | My rank: 51

I’ll admit that my inclination to fade Harris has been tested a bit while watching Pittsburgh’s offense look extraordinarily efficient in preseason action. Even while playing with his usual inefficiency, Harris might receive enough opportunities to fall into the end zone that he pays off his lofty draft price.

It would take a lot of touchdowns, though, to give Harris an RB10 finish to match his ADP. As it is, he’s needed a lot of everything — i.e., snaps, carries and receptions — to prop up his valuation as an upper-tier fantasy back. With an enormous amount of volume as a rookie in 2021, Harris finished fourth in total fantasy points at his position. But when his snap share decreased from 84 to 66 percent last season, with a corresponding drop in touches, Harris finished 14th (and 17th in per-game scoring with at least eight games played).

This August, Kenny Pickett and his pass-catchers haven’t been the only members of the offense who have looked good. Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren, an undrafted free agent last year who nonetheless forced his way onto the field, appears to be building off that impressive campaign and is a good bet to cut further into Harris’s playing time. Warren plays with greater efficiency, and any reduction in Harris’s volume can be expected to also diminish his fantasy production.

as a rookie last year Jaylen Warren was more explosive & efficient than Najee Harris



2022:



Jaylen Warren: +0.12 EPA/att, 46% success, 4.9 YPC



Najee Harris: -0.13 EPA/att, 36% success, 3.8 YPC



it has continued in 2023 preseason



even when you isolate only runs vs light boxes… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 19, 2023

Better picks near his ADP: Travis Etienne, Rhamondre Stevenson, Mark Andrews, Tee Higgins

DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks

ADP: 35 | My rank: 48

Let’s see if I have this straight: After finishing last season as the WR18 in total points and the WR26 (!!) in per-game scoring, Metcalf is now going as the WR15? And this comes after Seattle spent a first-round pick on another talented wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is all but guaranteed to cut into the combined workload of Metcalf and Tyler Lockett? Do I have that right?

Sorry, I can’t quite see it. Not only does Metcalf have to deal with an expected incursion from JSN, who will command much more than the 42 targets departed free agent Marquise Goodwin earned in 2022, but the whole passing attack is relying on the continued efficiency of reclamation-project QB Geno Smith.

Even then, if Smith is up to the task and keeps Metcalf’s numbers at around where they have been the past few seasons, the latter is less likely to overtake some of the top-tier names at his position than to have his hands full just holding off threats from below. Jacksonville’s Calvin Ridley, for one, is back on the scene and poised to be Trevor Lawrence’s main man, and we also have several second-year WRs (e.g., Garrett Wilson, Drake London, Jahan Dotson and George Pickens) who finished below Metcalf in 2022 per-game scoring but appear set to make significant leaps.

Better picks near his ADP: Ridley, Keenan Allen, Aaron Jones, T.J. Hockenson

Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

ADP: 62 | My rank: 77

Pitts may be viewed by some as having had one great fantasy season and one terrible one so far, meaning that drafters could write off 2022 as an unfortunate fluke for their guy. But even in 2021 — the supposedly “great” season — Pitts finished as just the TE11 in per-game scoring (minimum eight games played). It’s worth keeping in mind that while he would have fared better that year with just a little more luck in the touchdown-scoring department, he also benefited from weak internal competition for targets.

After Atlanta drafted London last year, he immediately assumed primacy in the Falcons’ receiving corps, and now the team has spent a top-10 pick on a running back, Bijan Robinson, whose skill set is thought to include exceptional pass-catching ability for his position. A pair of WRs added this spring in free agency, Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller, may be no great shakes individually but they should combine to further siphon away some targets.

In other words, Pitts could stay healthy and play well this season and still get a much smaller piece of Atlanta’s passing pie. And as a reminder, that pie is already one of the paltriest in the league under running-obsessed head coach Arthur Smith.