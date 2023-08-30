Frances Tiafoe, now a regular on the big stage, advances at U.S. Open

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

NEW YORK — He is accustomed to the celebrity spectators by now, the guy who sparkles so brightly he wears his name on a diamond pendant. The Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was watching from high in a suite Wednesday night, while Vogue editor Anna Wintour sat a little closer to the action, perched in his player box. The rapper Pusha T was courtside.

Frances Tiafoe appreciates the support from his famous friends now that he’s reached tennis’s highest ranks and reels off wins with ease. The No. 10 seed here, he dismissed Austria’s Sebastian Ofner, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4, Wednesday in 92 minutes, swift work that included a medical timeout from Ofner, to reach the third round at the U.S. Open for the fourth consecutive year. He’ll face Adrian Mannarino, whom he’s beaten here twice before, in a third-round match Friday.

Instead, it’s the little things that Tiafoe has noticed most since graduating from underdog to main attraction at the U.S. Open. As the higher seeded player, the 25-year-old walks onto Arthur Ashe Stadium second, meaning he gets the chair closest to the tunnel. His team, family members and friends sit in the leftmost player’s box above the court. Even the fact that he’s now a mainstay on the tournament’s biggest stage was something to get used to.

“I’ve never played a match before where I was supposed to win on Ashe,” said Tiafoe, the 10th seed, after his first-round win Monday.

It took Tiafoe three appearances at the U.S. Open to even step foot on the court — and when he first did, in 2017, Roger Federer was his ticket to ride. He pushed the Swiss champion to five sets in the first round, sparking the New York crowd into a years-long love affair that, along with his nationality and steady rise up the rankings, kept him booked on bigger and bigger courts as his career rolled along. The smaller show courts of Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand and Court 17 became his homes each August.

The Hyattsville, Md., native had not played in Arthur Ashe Stadium twice in the same year before 2022, during his breakthrough run to the semifinals in which he lost a thrilling, five-set spectacle of athleticism to the eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Tiafoe has followed that success with two titles and a top 10 debut, though he’s fallen short by his own standards at the year’s three majors with three third-round exits.

But this is the first time since his leap up the rankings he’s returned to Flushing Meadows. Things are a bit different, in ways that have a direct impact on his tennis and ways that just make a weeks-long stay in New York City a bit more comfortable.

Higher-ranked seeds have access to more coveted practice courts, meaning Tiafoe gets dibs on Courts 1-5 next to Arthur Ashe Stadium and close to the players’ lounge. He also practiced on Arthur Ashe Stadium this week for the first time.

“I’ve never done that before,” Tiafoe said. “Yeah, it makes you feel really accommodated, loved, and ready to go.”

Upgraded accommodations are another perk that come with success. Management and marketing companies are often able to finagle deals for top players with swanky hotels, while many other players rely on tournament hotels for lodgings. Tiafoe kept it vague when describing his temporary living situation but said he has a suite this year and his traveling party is all squared away in “a bunch of rooms.”

Star players who reside in hotels typically don’t reveal where they stay until after the tournament — then, fawning Instagram posts about hotels tend to pop up as players fulfill their promotional duties as part of previously negotiated housing deals.

But for Tiafoe, the perks he’s gained in the past year are secondary to his tennis.

“Obviously, a lot of people want to come watch me play, a lot of people have taken a lot of love into me. It’s understanding that tennis is the main thing. Everything revolves around tennis,” Tiafoe said. “If you’re not winning matches, none of that really matters. Obviously all these relationships are great, it’s upper-echelon guys, people at the top of their realm want to see you. … There’s times where you see a guy that you haven’t met before, he’s a big fan, and you see him, he wants to hang out with you. [Shoot], be cool to do this, but you got to prioritize.”

Up next for Tiafoe is Mannarino, a 35-year-old veteran he hasn’t played since a first-round win here in 2018. Tiafoe knows his opponent well despite the amount of time that’s passed between their matches.

Another benefit? He has a pretty good idea he’ll be back on Arthur Ashe Stadium.