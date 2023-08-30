Nationals close a winning road trip with a rarity: A series loss

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

TORONTO — For the past month, the Washington Nationals have moved through series after series, dispatching contenders and also-rans alike. While not exactly a freight train, the Nationals have operated more like a high-speed monorail, smoothly taking care of business. They’d won five straight series entering Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays and a win in the rubber game at Rogers Centre would make it a sixth.

But the monorail finally ran out of speed as the offense went quiet and Patrick Corbin allowed six runs in a 7-0 loss at Rogers Centre. The defeat capped a nine-game trip at 5-4.

“You have to be positive after the road trip we had,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “Forget about this one. … We’re playing well. Today was just one of those days that we ran into a buzz-saw and we got to come back tomorrow and get on that winning streak.”

The 11-day trip was eventful. It started in Williamsport, Pa., for the Little League Classic, a 4-3 win over the Phillies, and included a contract extension for Martinez, a broken leg in New York for outfielder Stone Garrett, the revelation that erstwhile ace Stephen Strasburg is expected to make his retirement official next month and the MLB debuts for Jacob Young and Drew Millas. It also included series wins over the Yankees and Marlins.

The Nationals are 17-10 in August with one game left on the month’s schedule, their first winning month since June 2021. Their level of play has risen to the point where the things that contributed to Wednesday’s setback felt out of character.

An example came in the first inning, when the Blue Jays put on a double-steal with two on and two out. Riley Adams threw a strike to second base, attempting to get Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the trailing runner. But Ildemaro Vargas was late to cover, Guerrero was safe and the inning continued. Alejandro Kirk then made them pay with a double on the ensuing pitch to give the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead.

Corbin allowed one base runner in each of the first four innings and wasn’t able to miss many bats, inducing only six whiffs on 41 swings. Kirk got to him again in the fourth, opening the inning with a double and coming around to score on Santiago Espinal’s single. Cavan Biggio’s sacrifice fly made it 4-0 before Corbin got out of the fourth.

The left-hander’s night ended in the sixth, when he yielded three straight hits to start the inning: a single to Kirk, a double to Daulton Varsho and an RBI single to Ernie Clement that ended Corbin’s outing. Varsho would score on Espinal’s single off Andrés Machado. Machado would allow another run later to push the Blue Jays lead to 7-0, more than enough support for Toronto starter Chris Bassitt, who worked eight innings and allowed just three hits.

“It’s tough when you fall behind like that,” Martinez said. “We faced a tough pitcher today. Bassitt was good. Mixed it up today. We couldn’t get in a groove, couldn’t get nothing going.”

Bassitt, like Corbin, didn’t miss many bats and only generated six whiffs in 42 swings. But the Nationals only reached base five times against him in eight innings. Young had the team’s last hit off Bassitt when he doubled in the fifth. He got picked off to end the inning.

The Nationals put two runners on in the ninth, but Jake Alu hit a pop up down the third base line with two outs. He turned and walked back to the dugout as the ball reached its apex. Soon, the game was over and the Nationals were in the clubhouse packing their bags to come home.

“Played some good teams, just kind of a long trip for us,” Corbin said. “I think guys are excited to get back home. Another series vs. Miami and then a couple off days. Obviously would’ve loved to win this series today. Just didn’t happen. We’re still playing good baseball, just got to forget about this and move on.”

Notes: Josiah Gray is scheduled to pitch Sunday but Martinez hinted that could change. The manager said he’ll watch Gray’s bullpen session Friday to see how he looks before determining whether he will start. If Gray can’t go, Martinez said he’d most likely Sunday’s game into a bullpen game. …

Tanner Rainey joined Class AAA Rochester on Wednesday, continuing his rehab assignment. Rainey had Tommy John surgery last August and has been working his way back since. He set a goal to be back soon after the all-star break, but likely won’t return until September. Rainey has made five rehab starts in August, his last three coming with Class AA Harrisburg. He has allowed a run in one outing. Martinez said the next step for Rainey is to throw on consecutive days. …