Back as USMNT coach, Gregg Berhalter names a veteran roster

Gregg Berhalter set his first U.S. men’s national soccer team roster since he was reappointed this summer, and Gio Reyna, the rising star at the center of Berhalter’s extended absence, was omitted while recovering from injury. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Naming a 24-man roster Wednesday for friendlies against Uzbekistan on Sept. 9 in St. Louis and Oman on Sept. 12 in St. Paul, Minn., Berhalter turned to 12 players from the World Cup squad he led to the round of 16 last fall in Qatar, including standouts Matt Turner, Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah.

Folarin Balogun, the Arsenal striker who made his international debut in June after choosing the United States over England and Nigeria, will be making his first camp under Berhalter. He is joined by another recently committed dual-national: Kristoffer Lund, a left back for second-tier Italian club Palermo, who is making a one-time switch to the U.S. program after representing Denmark at the youth level.

Reyna, who suffered a calf injury during his dominant first-half performance in the United States’ victory over Canada in June’s Concacaf Nations League final, will not participate after recently returning to full training with Germany’s Borussia Dortmund. Goalkeepers Zack Steffen and Sean Johnson; defenders Walker Zimmerman and Cameron Carter-Vickers; midfielder Tyler Adams; and forward Taylor Booth also were left out because of injury or fitness concerns, a U.S. Soccer spokesperson said.

The friendlies will be the first matches coached by Berhalter since the World Cup round-of-16 loss to the Netherlands in December. U.S. Soccer allowed Berhalter’s contract to expire several weeks later amid his rift with Reyna’s family that spilled into the public eye and prompted an independent investigation into his behavior, following an admission that he kicked his future wife decades ago while they were students at the University of North Carolina. U.S. Soccer said in March that the probe cleared Berhalter of additional wrongdoing and that there was “no legal impediment” to employing him. In June, the federation announced Berhalter’s return.

In Berhalter’s absence, interim coach B.J. Callaghan led the United States through a pair of regional competitions: the Concacaf Nations League semifinals and final and the Concacaf Gold Cup. The first-string U.S. team swept aside Mexico and Canada en route to defending its Nations League title in June, while a more experimental squad was upset by Panama in July’s Gold Cup semifinals.

Berhalter summoned just three players from that Gold Cup squad for this camp — Turner, defender Miles Robinson and forward Cade Cowell — while the likes of right back Bryan Reynolds, midfielder Gianluca Busio and striker Jesus Ferreira were omitted.

Three players will join Lund in seeking their first caps: goalkeeper Drake Callender and midfielder Ben Cremaschi — Inter Miami standouts lifted by that club’s Lionel Messi-inspired surge — and left back Kevin Paredes, a D.C. United academy product who plays for Germany’s Wolfsburg.

These matches, along with October’s exhibitions against Germany and Ghana, will serve as tuneups for the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals in November. That two-leg series, against an opponent to be determined, will double as qualifying for next summer’s Copa América in the United States. (Despite hosting, the United States does not automatically qualify.)

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest).

Defenders: Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Midfielders: Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Ben Cremaschi (Inter Miami), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven).