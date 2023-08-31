Chase Young’s status for Week 1 is uncertain as he recovers from stinger

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Commanders defensive end Chase Young has progressed in his recovery from a stinger he suffered in the team’s first preseason game, but he has not yet been medically cleared for full contact. One of those people remains hopeful Young will be ready for Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 10, but his status is uncertain.

Stingers occur when the nerves in the neck and shoulder are stretched or compressed after contact.

The team did not place Young on short-term injured reserve after forming the initial 53-man roster Tuesday, which indicated Young might’ve been close to being cleared. He attended practice Wednesday and Thursday and is expected to see a doctor next week.

“The guy is practicing and doing everything we need him to do right now as he’s getting ready for the opener,” Coach Ron Rivera said after Thursday’s workout. “I have no idea what the doctor’s going to do, but I do know right now that he’s told him he can continue to progress and get himself ready to go. So, until then, there’s nothing we can tell you, nothing we can say..”

Advertisement

Rivera was asked about Young’s status following the team’s preseason finale, against the Cincinnati Bengals, and again Wednesday after the team’s practice. Both times he declined to comment, citing a league policy that does not require NFL teams to disclose injuries before the first week of the season.

Share this article Share

The team will release an injury report on Wednesday ahead of the game against the Cardinals.

Young appeared to suffer the injury on his fourth snap against the Cleveland Browns, in which he nearly sacked quarterback Deshaun Watson. The team shut him down for the remainder of the game, and he did not practice fully the following week, when the team held joint workouts with the Baltimore Ravens.

A better look at how close Chase Young was to getting a sack on his last play Friday night. pic.twitter.com/dJvex6X7WT — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023

Young did not play in the final two preseason games.

His latest injury was a setback in his return from the extensive knee injury he suffered in 2021. Young tore his ACL and ruptured his patellar tendon, sidelining him for 22 games. He played the final three games of last season with a large brace on his right leg.