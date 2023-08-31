Gil Brandt, who helped turn the Cowboys into ‘America’s Team,' dies at 91

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Gil Brandt, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who pioneered the NFL’s era of analytics and helped take the Dallas Cowboys from an expansion franchise to “America’s Team,” died Thursday at the age of 91. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Pro Football Hall of Fame gave no cause of death but said Brandt had been in declining health in recent years.

“We are so deeply saddened by the passing of Gil Brandt — a true icon and pioneer of our sport,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “Gil was at the very core of the early success of the Dallas Cowboys and continued to serve as a great ambassador for the organization for decades beyond that. His contributions cemented his spot in the [team’s] Ring of Honor. He was my friend and a mentor not only to me, but to countless executives, coaches, players and broadcasters across the National Football League, which rightfully earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame where his legacy will be celebrated forever.”

Brandt was the Cowboys’ vice president of player personnel for 28 years, from its entrance into the NFL in 1960 as an expansion franchise until May 1989, when Jones took over as owner and general manager.

With Coach Tom Landry and General Manager Tex Schramm, the Cowboys had 20 winning seasons starting in 1965 and played in five Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XII. Brandt was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a contributor in 2019, years after Landry (class of 1990) and Schramm (1991).

Brandt was a pioneer of modern scouting through the use of computers and analytics in evaluating players physically and psychologically, something other teams copied. Schramm urged him to work with IBM to create a system that assigned numerical values on computer punch cards to quickness and strength along with intangibles such as character, competitiveness and “mental alertness.” And, along with Schramm, he is credited with the creation of the NFL scouting combine, with three previous camps merging into one in 1985.

He drafted or signed nine players who went on to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Defensive lineman Bob Lilly, his first selection in 1960, led the way, followed by defensive back Mel Renfro (1964), wide receiver Bob Hayes (1965) Roger Staubach (1964), offensive tackle Rayfield Wright (1967), defensive back Cliff Harris (signed as undrafted free agent in 1970), defensive tackle Randy White (1975), running back Tony Dorsett (1977), and wide receiver Michael Irvin (1988).

And, with his input in Jones’s first draft in 1989, the team drafted Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman with the first overall pick. Although Jones fired Brandt after the draft, the two remained friends, and Brandt chose Jones to present him at his Hall of Fame induction.

Born on March 4, 1933, in Milwaukee, Brandt attended the University of Wisconsin and was employed taking baby photos before getting his start in the NFL as a part-time scout with the Los Angeles Rams in the 1950s, when Schramm was the team’s general manager. Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch, a former Wisconsin player who was a star for the Rams and owned a business in Milwaukee, recommended Brandt to Schramm.

“I’d go see Marquette, Wisconsin, Northwestern. In those days, I don’t know if anybody knew a lot about it,” Brandt told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in 2009. “If on a scale of what they do today is a 100, we were probably minus-10.”

He learned how to forge relationships and continued to analyze players for NFL.com, on a Sirius XM radio show and for anyone around the league who asked his opinion. No detail about a player seemed to escape him and he made frequent use of social media as well.

However, controversial comments following the death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins in 2022 caused him to all but disappear despite his apology.