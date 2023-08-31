Jamin Davis’s reckless driving case moved to jury trial in March 2024

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

LEESBURG, Va. — Jamin Davis’s appeal of a reckless driving conviction is set for a jury trial on March 4, 2024, barring a new plea agreement or resolution with the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. The Commanders linebacker appeared before Chief Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr. in Loudoun County Circuit Court on Thursday for a scheduling hearing. His attorney, Mark Dycio, told the court that commonwealth’s attorney Jonathan Dickey had presented a revised plea bargain, but on short notice. So Dycio requested the case move to a one-day jury trial anytime after Feb. 11, the date of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Davis was cited for driving his McLaren 114 mph in a 45-mph zone on Loudoun County Parkway at Evergreen Ridge Drive shortly after 1 p.m. on March 28, 2022. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of reckless driving (speeding more than 20 miles above the limit, in excess of 85 mph), which is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia and punishable with up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

But he was convicted and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Davis appealed and originally requested a jury trial, but he withdrew that request in July after reaching a plea agreement with the commonwealth’s attorney’s office in Loudoun County for a maximum of eight days of active incarceration. Judge Stephen E. Sincavage rejected the deal, however, indicating the sentence was too lenient. He cited the heavily trafficked area in which Davis was speeding, the time of day and Davis’s “not terrible but not clean” record.

On Aug. 3, Davis reached a revised plea bargain that included the same maximum jail time, but with a minimum of four days that had to be served. It also included a supervised probation that could be extended, a six-month mandatory suspended license, a maximum $2,500 fine, 114 hours of community service, the possibility of another four-hour driving course in Loudoun County (he already completed an eight-hour course) and a written essay on reckless driving that Davis would post on his social media accounts.

But Judge James E. Plowman rejected that plea, saying it was “not substantially and materially different” from the first.

Davis was previously charged with reckless driving (89 mph in a 65-mph zone) on Dec. 19, 2021, but that charge was reduced to an infraction, and he paid a $150 fine. That incident occurred four days before former Commanders safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash in Loudoun County.

According to the arrest document from Everett’s crash, Davis and Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste told police they had been with Everett earlier that evening. Davis said he was driving his McLaren ahead of Everett’s Nissan and did not witness the crash.

The Commanders selected Davis 19th in the 2021 draft. He was projected as an immediate help at a position that had been lacking for years in Washington, but his on-field development has taken more time than perhaps the team anticipated.