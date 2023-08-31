Todd Monken’s ‘freaking awesome’ task: Evolve the Ravens’ offense

Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson is a quarterback whose skills remove the limits of a coach’s imagination. Before this offseason, only one offensive coordinator had gotten the chance to design an offense around him. Todd Monken became the second when the Baltimore Ravens hired him in February. After a lengthy but light walk-through practice in the middle of training camp, Monken was asked to place that opportunity in perspective. He is an excitable man, and he did not conceal his excitement.

“It’s cool as hell,” Monken said. “It’s freaking awesome. What do you mean, putting it in perspective? Are you s----ing me? I mean, a guy with his kind of ability, and the way he can make plays and see the field, and he’s being diligent and wanting to learn the offense, and wants empowerment — that’s what you want in somebody. It’s been awesome.”

It was a seismic offseason for the Ravens’ offense. Baltimore replaced Greg Roman with Monken, overhauled its wide receiving corps by signing free agent Odell Beckham Jr. and drafting Zay Flowers and ended more than a year of negotiating strife by signing Jackson to a contract extension. Given Jackson’s ceiling and the Ravens’ defensive talent, they are as equipped as any team to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs’ supremacy in the grueling AFC — if their revamped offense can deliver.

Baltimore is betting Monken can further unlock Jackson by building on the offense Roman designed, which had grown stale after four years. When Jackson became the starter in 2019, Coach John Harbaugh described the team’s new system as a “revolution” in offensive football. Four years later, the Ravens want to keep many of the principles that have allowed Jackson to build a 45-16 record as their starter. But they also want to do more, especially in the passing game. It’s not revolution the Ravens want. It’s evolution.

“So many of the schemes are similar, and a lot of the words and terms are the same,” Harbaugh said. “We kept a lot of it. Todd has done a really great job of trying to blend it all together to create what we’re going to be going forward. … How new and how different it will be, we’ll find out.”

The first thing to know about what Monken’s offense will look like is that there is no Todd Monken offense. He has coached 34 years in college and the NFL, his last stop as the play-caller for two Georgia national title teams. In Athens, he mixed spread concepts, power running, play-action passes and West Coast elements. A deeper study of his history — which includes offensive coordinator posts with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — reveals no clearer preference for style or scheme. That is by design.

“It’s not my offense,” Monken said. “This is the Ravens’ offense. … When I was at Georgia, that was the Georgia offense. That was what we did there. What we do here is the Ravens’ offense. What we do is what gives us the best chance to win. It’s really not my offense. No matter what I run, I didn’t invent. I’ve never liked that phrase. Because it’s what we do. Everybody’s a part of it. [Tight ends coach] George Godsey is a part of it. [Quarterbacks coach] Tee Martin is a part of it. It’s the Ravens’ offense.

“For me, wherever I’ve been, it’s always been a blend. When I went to Georgia, there was a blend of what I like, what they’ve done, what they’ve been successful at. There’s always a blend of that. I’m not so pigeonholed into one system where that’s what we have to do. To me, we’ll do whatever it takes to be successful.”

Any expansion of Baltimore’s offensive success will begin with Jackson’s passing, particularly to wide receivers. In 12 games last year before a knee injury ended his season, Jackson’s yards per passing attempt dropped to 6.9, the lowest of his career. He ranked 32nd of 40 qualified quarterbacks in deep passing, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jackson’s partnership with tight end Mark Andrews remained prolific, but the Ravens’ passing game functioned with little contribution from wide receivers. In the 11 full games he played, Jackson passed for 1,090 yards to wideouts — just 99.1 per game — and 8.4 yards per attempt. Only twice — Rashod Bateman in Week 2, DeMarcus Robinson in Week 10 — did a Baltimore wide receiver notch a 100-yard game.

It made sense, then, that the Ravens prioritized the position this offseason. Flowers’s quickness has turned heads at training camp. Nelson Agholor, a low-key free agent addition, has developed a quick rapport with Jackson. But the biggest splash came when the Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year, $15 million contract in April.

“It made my job a lot easier,” Jackson said, smiling, after a joint practice with the Washington Commanders. “Those guys were flying around, making spectacular catches.”

Beckham arrived in Baltimore while Jackson and the Ravens remained in a contractual standoff. He still talked with Jackson before and immediately after he signed. “It was always a mutual respect from afar,” Beckham said. “I watched him when he was in college. I watched him when he was here. You have a deep respect for greats.”

Beckham and Jackson have deepened their relationship on the field. On the sideline at a joint practice, they usually stood together, gesturing and chatting about plays they had just run.

As Beckham frequently points out, he has not played a football game in more than 500 days, since he helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl in January 2022. In recovering from knee surgery to repair torn ligaments, he has still regained much of the athleticism that has made him, in guard Kevin Zeitler’s phrasing, “an outlier.” During one practice with the Commanders, Beckham ran past rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, one of the fastest players at the NFL combine.

“He’s definitely got some speed,” Beckham said. “But I told you: I’ve still got a little bit left in here. Do you know what I mean?”

The Ravens are counting on Beckham to approach his peak form. The details of Monken’s offense remain unknown and probably will shift as the season progresses. But the underlying aim is to increase big plays. “That’s the goal — to be explosive,” Beckham said.

Zeitler, the veteran offensive lineman, said the pace and efficiency of Monken’s play-calling has stood out. He has emphasized small details. During one play in a training camp walk-through, Jackson sent a running back in motion. Monken halted the play, sprinted into the backfield and gave Jackson a histrionic explanation, arms waving and head nodding. When the play resumed, Jackson sent the back in motion to Monken’s satisfaction, even though it looked identical to a lay observer.

Armed with a $260 million contract and beyond the acrimony of the past two seasons, Jackson has taken a new level of ownership. He spotted a route concept while watching videos on social media, then texted Martin so he could pass it along to Monken, who added the play during a practice. “It made me feel good,” Jackson said. “Coach listens to me.”

Monken has encouraged Jackson to recommend more plays as he shapes an offense that may decide the balance of power in the AFC North, perhaps the NFL’s strongest division. What it looks like is still a mystery.