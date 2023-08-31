Maryland has high hopes for this season. Its veteran players lead the way.

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

During a practice in the second week of fall camp, Maryland’s Jeshaun Jones spotted teammates failing to perform drills with the fortitude and focus required to validate Coach Michael Locksley’s recent declaration the Terrapins should be competing for Big Ten championships. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight So instead of deferring to another player to voice concern, the sixth-year wide receiver took it upon himself to do so. He urged everyone on the field to examine whether they had been pushing themselves to the outer limits of physical and mental endurance. Otherwise, the effort simply was not acceptable in contributing to the program’s push to become a contender.

The moment was just one of many in fall camp underscoring Locksley and his staff’s mandate that a player-driven culture push Maryland to thrive at the highest levels. Jones, redshirt senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, senior safety Beau Brade and a host of other veterans have taken the message to heart as the Terrapins approach Saturday’s season opener against visiting Towson, Locksley’s alma mater.

“I wouldn’t say I needed to do it,” Jones said. “I’m at a point where it’s my last year, my sixth year. I kind of wasn’t going to wait for somebody else to do it. I kind of was like: ‘I see it. I feel it. I might as well say it.’ That’s kind of how that went, because we have tremendous leaders. All those guys have no problem stepping up and saying something where usually I wouldn’t, but in that situation I kind of knew. Somebody needed to say something.”

Such incidences of proactive leadership have compelled Locksley to pronounce several times over the summer the Terrapins are poised to move into the upper echelon of the Big Ten, where the likes of second-ranked Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and seventh-ranked Penn State, among other programs, have long been well ahead of them.

But what those programs don’t have entering this season is the comforting presence of a four-year starter at quarterback. Tagovailoa ranks first in school history in a litany of career statistics, including total offense (8,067 yards), passing yards (7,879), passing touchdowns (51) and efficiency (146.5).

Last season, Tagovailoa directed a fourth-quarter comeback against Ohio State during which Maryland trimmed a 14-point deficit to 33-30 with 9:49 to play in College Park. Ohio State pulled away to win, 43-30, but Tagovailoa outperformed counterpart C.J. Stroud, a Heisman Trophy finalist and the No. 2 pick in this year’s NFL draft, completing 26 of 36 attempts for 293 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

Against Michigan, which captured the Big Ten championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff, Tagovailoa led a drive in the fourth quarter that culminated in a four-yard touchdown pass to Tai Felton that drew Maryland within 24-19 with 9:10 to play. But Michigan answered with 10 straight points on the way to a 34-27 victory in Ann Arbor.

“Any time you have the most experienced quarterback coming back in a league like ours, it speaks volumes to the type of player I know he is and people who are in the building know Taulia to be,” Locksley said. “To be able to have a guy in this system — I mean, he was raised in it, from the time before he got here at Alabama, similar system, similar terminology. To see how each year he’s grown as a leader, that to me is the secret sauce for him.”

Tagovailoa has been especially vocal during this fall camp in attempting to expedite consistently clean execution of an updated attack under first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who served as Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator with Locksley in 2018 and went on to become offensive coordinator at Michigan and Miami.

Tagovailoa is set to make his 28th start in 30 games at Maryland, which last year went 8-5 for its most wins since 2010.

“Obviously, the experience, the more games you play in the more experience you have,” Tagovailoa said. “Feeling the pocket, seeing coverages, I feel very confident, and obviously with the team we have this year.”

Tagovailoa revealed the Terrapins have plans to diversify the passing game by moving tailback Roman Hemby into the slot in some formations. Last season, Hemby was third among freshmen in major college football in yards from scrimmage (1,287), including 989 yards rushing, the second most in program history for a freshman.

There also will be an elevated emphasis for Tagovailoa to get the ball out of his hands quickly, in part given the uncertainty surrounding a rebuilt offensive line. Junior Delmar Glaze is the only starter back from last season. Maryland added five transfers on the offensive line, LSU’s Marcus Dumervil among them, but Locksley has not yet released a depth chart.