Mystics are finally injury-free as they make their final playoff push

Rebecca Lobo posted on social media this week what many around the WNBA are thinking. The Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst had a little sarcasm for the top teams in the league. “Congrats on finishing 1/2/3/4 in the @wnba standings. Your reward is playing a healthy [Washington Mystics] team in the first round,” Lobo said.

It’s a growing sentiment that the Mystics will be a tough out in the postseason after they won four of their previous six entering Thursday night’s late game at Las Vegas and are injury-free for the first time since early June. It wasn’t long ago that they had lost eight of 10 and were in real danger of missing the playoffs altogether if things didn’t turn around quickly.

Elena Delle Donne had suffered a hip injury after a pair of ankle sprains, Ariel Atkins had missed time with an ankle sprain, and it was uncertain whether Shakira Austin would return from a hip injury that sidelined her for nearly two months. Oh, and a nagging bout of plantar fasciitis made it difficult to know when Kristi Toliver could return, too.

Now they’re all back, and the Mystics (17-18) entered the final five games of the regular season aiming to solidify their playoff seeding before becoming an enormous first-round pain for a team that fought for 40 games to earn home-court advantage.

“We finally have everybody back,” Brittney Sykes, who is averaging a career-high 15.5 points per game, said before the Mystics faced the first-place Aces. “And we’re just looking forward to playing these teams now on the back end with a full roster and with full confidence knowing that we’re finding our flow.”

Sykes, however, missed Thursday’s shoot-around with an illness that has been going through the team. The injury report was blank Wednesday, but she was considered questionable Thursday after feeling worse in the morning. Toliver was bundled up at the morning workout with a knit beanie and a jersey repurposed into a scarf as she was fighting through the illness, too.

Getting healthy is one thing, but making a statement that they are ready to contend for a championship is another. The Mystics did that when they handed the Aces their fifth loss of the season last week, and then followed that by beating the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday to move into fifth place. Those were a pair of much-needed wins at home, and the next challenge is for Washington to build on that success during a three-game road trip.

After Thursday’s game against the Aces (30-6), the Western swing continues against the Los Angeles Sparks (15-20) on Sunday and concludes against the Phoenix Mercury (9-26) on Tuesday. Las Vegas is still trying to lock up the No. 1 seed, and the Sparks are playing for their playoff lives, entering Thursday in eighth place with just a half-game lead over the Chicago Sky (15-21) for the final playoff spot.

“You have to go in and try to take the game from somebody,” Mystics Coach Eric Thibault said. “You can’t play your way into games on the road. … You’re going to have to go in with a certain mentality that you’re there to win a game.

“I think defense travels. That’s one thing we’ve got going for us. If we can go defend on the road, you should be able to be in every game. And if we play well, we’ll win them.”

The final week and a half of the WNBA season will be a scramble for several teams, not just the Mystics. Entering Thursday, only 2½ games separated the Mystics in fifth place and the Sky in ninth. After the road trip, the Mystics host the Atlanta Dream (17-19) before their season finale at the New York Liberty (28-7). The Lynx (17-19) have a favorable schedule in their final four games, while the Sparks and Sky face a tougher path.

“It feels like playoffs right now,” Lynx forward Bridget Carleton said this week. “Everyone’s pretty bunched up in the standings, so every game is just so important. We take every game seriously, obviously, throughout the whole season, but now that kind of the end is near and we are fighting for those positions, every game just means that much more.

“It’s exciting. I mean, you want to play meaningful basketball at the end of the season, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Everyone around the league understands the scenarios, but therein lies the fine line. Most coaches and players would rather not talk about the daily movement of the standings or the future schedule. Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve insisted she has never mentioned the standings to her team.

“We honest to goodness don’t ever talk about it,” Reeve said. “I think it’s a dangerous space to live in.

“It’s like any goal that you set. You don’t focus on the goal. … You focus on the details and you look up at the end, if you accomplish your mini-goals in the game, then it’s likely that you accomplished the bigger goal. But the standings, we look up at the end and see how we did.”

Toliver, a coach herself with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, acknowledged the balance. She is aware of the standings and playoff scenarios, but that knowledge can’t have a negative effect on game day. Every Mystics loss can equate to a significant change in the standings with teams bunched together so closely.

“I don’t try to lock into that, but always mindful of what’s going on around the league and where you stand,” Toliver said. “I think you kind of have to be. But for me, it’s attacking every game.