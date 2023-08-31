Nationals’ upbeat August ends with a dud in 6-1 loss to Marlins

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Once Jazz Chisholm Jr. made contact in the fifth inning, here was the Washington Nationals’ reality Thursday: On a night they hardly hit, a slim deficit had grown to five runs that felt a little more like 10. Braxton Garrett, the Miami Marlins’ starter, soon would complete six innings of one-run ball on just 73 pitches. Chisholm, meanwhile, had jacked a three-run shot off Nationals starter Joan Adon, who never found his command for more than a batter or two at a time.

The result was a 6-1 loss for the Nationals (62-73). They finished with three hits. They’ve scored only once in their past two games, a contrast to their solid run of play in recent weeks. They have ultimately lost four of five.

“Adon couldn’t repeat his delivery, he struggled a little bit, and for some uncharacteristic reason we were late today, just not getting ready early, hitting-wise,” Manager Dave Martinez explained. “So we got to get ready earlier and stay on the fastball and start hitting balls, staying in the middle of the field. But other than the last two days, we’ve been playing well.”

Advertisement

Both Adon and Garrett made their last start on Aug. 25, facing each other at LoanDepot Park in Miami. But in that game Adon was dominant, blanking the Marlins for six innings, and the Nationals beat Garrett for three runs on seven hits.

In Thursday’s opener for a four-game series, roles reversed. Adon, 25 and taking his fifth consecutive turn in the rotation, yielded nine hits, walked one and plunked two others. He threw 17 of his first 31 pitches for balls, including seven straight in the second inning. In the fifth, he hit Jake Burger with a sinker before Chisholm took him deep. Adon also chucked a pair of wild pitches.

Once Adon exited at five innings and 84 pitches, Robert Garcia pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh. Garcia, claimed by the Nationals from the Marlins on Aug. 1, struck out three, most impressively getting Luis Arráez to chase a change-up in the dirt. Behind him, Jordan Weems worked a clean eighth, then Burger skied a solo homer off Joe La Sorsa in the ninth before Abrams booted a routine grounder. And in any case, the Nationals’ offense never showed.

Advertisement

“Last week, I had a good feel for all my pitches, I just had a real good feeling of every pitch, and I felt like I had a lot more energy,” Adon said in Spanish through a team interpreter. “Today, for some reason, my energy was low and I didn’t feel the same way about my pitches. I just didn’t have the same feeling.”

Share this article Share

Before the fifth, when they scored a run on two hits and CJ Abrams’s sacrifice fly, the Nationals’ best chance came and went on a bad-luck lineout for Alex Call. The outfielder entered with a .202 average and .609 OPS. Batting sixth in a thin lineup — thinned further by Lane Thomas sitting with back tightness — he pulled Garrett’s first-pitch cutter for a 107-mph liner. There were two on and two down in the fourth, a small rally that started with Carter Kieboom poking a single for Washington’s first hit. According to Statcast, Call had a 67 percent chance at a hit, but the ball went straight to third baseman Garrett Hampson, ending the inning.

Otherwise, Garrett mixed his sinker, slider and cutter, inducing a lot of quick outs and soft contact. The Nationals swung 33 times against him and whiffed just once. But only Kieboom, Jake Alu and Jacob Young collected hits. Abrams, Joey Meneses and Keibert Ruiz, the top three hitters in Washington’s order, finished a combined 0 for 10.

Advertisement

“We were a little flat,” Martinez said. “I thought [Wednesday] we were a lot worse. Today, it seemed like in the beginning they were a lot better. But we gave up a run early, we were playing catch-up and I think [Chisholm’s] home run took some life out of the guys.”

Note: Because Friday is Sept. 1, the Nationals will call up a hitter and pitcher, expanding their active roster to 28. The extra position player will be outfielder Travis Blankenhorn, according to a person familiar with the situation. The 27-year-old posted a 1.047 OPS for the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings in August.

Neither outfielder Blake Rutherford nor infielder Jeter Downs are options. Both players need to stay in the minors for a minimum of 10 days from their most recent option to Rochester (Downs on Saturday, Rutherford on Monday). And because Washington needs another outfielder, Blankenhorn was their guy. The Nationals will have to clear a spot on the 40-man roster to add him.