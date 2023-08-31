Swimming the Triple Crown is a feat like no other

Whatever you do, don’t call it a race. That’s the advice of Antonio Argüelles renown athlete, proud abuelo, and the first person to complete the Triple Crown of open water swimming twice (first in 1999 and again in 2009). To Argüelles, a race is a competition against someone else. When you step into the water and see no land ahead, you compete against yourself.

The honor of the Triple Crown is for those who: swim across the English Channel (20.5 miles), cross the Catalina Channel off the coast of California (20 miles), and circumnavigate the whole of Manhattan Island in New York City (28.5 miles). Only 292 swimmers achieved this feat and few, two times over, according to data up through the end of 2022.

Solo swims of the English Channel, Catalina Channel, and Manhattan Island Over 5,000 swims have been documented for these three routes. Of the participants, only 292 qualify as triple crowns. English Channel Catalina Channel Manhattan Island 1875: First known swim of the English Channel by Captain Matthew Webb (27 years old). 1880 1890 1900 1911: Tom Burgess (39) becomes the second person to swim the English Channel. 1910 1915: Robert Dowling (18) becomes the first documented swimmer to circumvent Manhattan Island. The following year, Ida Elionsky (13) the first female finisher completes the feat two hours faster. 1920 1926: Gertrude Ederle (33) first woman to swim the English Channel. 1927: George Young (17) completes the Catalina Channel swim. The only challenger out of 102 to finish. A month later Myrtle Huddleston (29) would be the first woman to finish the distance. 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1982: The Manhattan Island Marathon Swim is established, supporting these swims until 2015. 1987: Alison Streeter (18) completes the first Triple Crown with an English Channel crossing in 11 hours 21 minutes. 1980 1990 1988: First known use of the term “Triple Crown” for these swims. 2008: Marathon swimming becomes an Olympic sport at the Beijing Summer Games. 2000 2020: The English Channel hits a record 159 solo crossings before the 2020 pandemic. This year saw over 300 swims for all challenges. 2010 2020 0 200 300 swims 100 Sources: LongSwimsDB, New York Open Water, Catalina Channel Swimming Federation, Channel Swimming and Piloting Federation Solo swims of the English Channel, Catalina Channel, and Manhattan Island Over 5,000 swims have been documented for these three routes. Of the participants, only 292 qualify as triple crowns. The earliest reference to the Triple Crown comes from the Albuquerque Journal in 1988 when profiling the late Ashby Harper in his intention to swim the three routes. The first person to complete the Triple Crown, though, was Alison Streeter, according to LongSwimsDB.

Each swim takes the better part of a day to complete. Together they take 35 hours on average and years of planning. And that’s if conditions cooperate. Strong currents, cold temperatures, fields of jellyfish, high winds, broken down boats, and low visibility all contend against the ease of each passage. Swimmers are allowed: a swim cap, goggles and swimsuit.

The English Channel

Protected by just a Speedo can make for a brisk voyage from England to France. The English Channel sits between 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 Celsius) to a balmy 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) during the July to September swim season.

In 1875, Captain Matthew Webb became the first known swimmer to cross the channel. The British daredevil made the passage over two days, one with a jellyfish sting and another a sip of brandy later. Today the swim can take anywhere from the record six hours fifty-five minutes held by Trent Gimsey to almost 27 hours.

The swim’s variability is owed to the strength of the currents. An athlete will encounter the flooding North Sea tide, pushing them north once they depart from Dover before a mid-channel meeting of the switching ebb tide, which pulls them south.

The English Channel crossing: the “Everest” of open water swimming A majority of athletes depart at Shakespeare Beach, Dover or nearby Samphire Hoe aiming for Cap Gris-Nez in France. The average swim takes 14 hours to cover the 20.5 miles span. An ebb tide draws swimmers south ENGLAND Dover Dungeness Flooding tides push swimmers north Jellyfish Cap Gris-Nez English Channel Outreau FRANCE In 2016, Marc Newman crossed the longer 26-mile route from Dungeness to Outreau in a record 16 hours. Source: Channel Swimming Association The English Channel crossing: the “Everest” of open water swimming A majority of athletes depart at Shakespeare Beach, Dover or nearby Samphire Hoe aiming for Cap Gris-Nez in France. The average swim takes 14 hours to cover the 20.5 miles span. ENGLAND An ebb tide draws swimmers south Dover Dungeness Flooding tides push swimmers north Jellyfish Cap Gris-Nez English Channel Outreau FRANCE In 2016, Marc Newman crossed the longer 26-mile route from Dungeness to Outreau in a record 16 hours. Source: Channel Swimming Association The English Channel crossing: the “Everest” of open water swimming A majority of athletes depart at Shakespeare Beach, Dover or nearby Samphire Hoe aiming for Cap Gris-Nez in France. The average swim takes 14 hours to cover the 20.5 miles span. Dover ENGLAND An ebb tide draws swimmers south Flooding tides push swimmers north Dungeness Jellyfish Cap Gris-Nez In 2016, Marc Newman crossed the longer 26-mile route from Dungeness to Outreau in a record 16 hours. FRANCE Outreau English Channel Source: Channel Swimming Association The English Channel crossing: the “Everest” of open water swimming A majority of athletes depart at Shakespeare Beach, Dover or nearby Samphire Hoe aiming for Cap Gris-Nez in France. The average swim takes 14 hours to cover the 20.5 miles span. ENGLAND Dover An ebb tide draws swimmers south Flooding tides push swimmers north Dungeness Jellyfish Cap Gris-Nez FRANCE In 2016, Marc Newman crossed the longer 26-mile route from Dungeness to Outreau in a record 16 hours. Outreau English Channel Source: Channel Swimming Association

Argüelles brings water and stones from his training waters in native Mexico or Aquatic Park in San Francisco before he starts. It’s a ritual. “The only thing I ask the water is that it allows me to swim,” says Argüelles. To him “it’s the only place you can still be a kid,” the ocean is a place where women and men of all ages and body types can swim. At 40 years old, he swam the channel in 18 hours. At 50, 12 hours and 52 minutes and at 62, 12 hours and 58 minutes — although he says never ask someone their times. When Argüelles turns 65 next year, he will attempt to complete the Double-Triple, a to-and-back of each Triple Crown swim.

The Catalina Channel

Have you practiced urinating during a swim? This is a question asked of a Catalina Channel applicant. Knowing your bodily functions is necessary in these journeys. Additionally, Suzie Dods, a Triple Crown swimmer and coach, advises to remember the four P’s: “You gotta be able to pay ... you need to know it’s okay to puke and poop… and you can swim through a period.” As for pee, knowing one’s frequency during a swim helps keep ahead of dehydration. Bathroom breaks matter, since half of all successful Catalina crossings take 12 hours to complete.

The midnight start makes this swim unique. If an athlete can overcome the fear of swimming in the dark, they may meet bioluminescent waters; dinoflagellate phytoplankton emit emerald light when disturbed as swimmers’ strokes reach toward the port of Los Angeles. As dawn comes, Pacific bottlenose dolphin pods may investigate, flying fish leap ahead and migrating gray whales breach. As for risk of a great white shark? That’s just an urban legend, says Argüelles. No swimmer we spoke to recalled an incident of a shark attack during a Triple Crown swim.

Catalina Channel crossing With its more moderate temperatures, this swim is open all year departing from the north end of the island. The 20-mile passage takes an average of 12.5 hours to complete. California Tides still play a factor making this crossing Long Beach Gray whales Seasonal winds and waves make for rough waters Bottlenose dolphins Santa Catalina Island Flying fish Pacific Ocean Source: Evan Morrison, LongSwimsDB Catalina Channel crossing Catalina Channel crossing With its more moderate temperatures, this swim is open all year departing from the north end of the island. The 20-mile passage takes an average of 12.5 hours to complete. California Tides still play a factor making this crossing Long Beach Seasonal winds and waves make for rough waters Gray whales Bottlenose dolphins Santa Catalina Island Flying fish Pacific Ocean Source: Evan Morrison, LongSwimsDB Catalina Channel crossing Catalina Channel crossing With its more moderate temperatures, this swim is open all year departing from the north end of the island. The 20-mile passage takes an average of 12.5 hours to complete. California Long Beach Tides still play a factor making this crossing Gray whales Seasonal winds and waves make for rough waters Bottlenose dolphins Santa Catalina Island Flying fish Pacific Ocean Source: Evan Morrison, LongSwimsDB

Stève Stievenart, also known as Stève the Seal, completed three consecutive Catalina crossings from the island to Los Angeles, back and then back to Los Angeles again. After hitting his head on his supporting kayaker’s vessel just an hour into the swim, he thought that might be it, but pushed through. On his third and final leg, hundreds of dolphins came to swim alongside him. One backflipped behind him. The experience encouraged him to finish his record breaking journey. It wasn’t the first time dolphins assisted him. During a bout of sea sickness on a double Catalina Crossing, a dolphin and her calf brought him peace to carry on.

Manhattan Island

Swimmers used to need to write an essay to swim around the island of Manhattan. Argüelles remembers this was tougher to write than his application into Stanford University. Nowadays, while the logistics remain difficult, piloting underneath 20 bridges through the East, Harlem, and Hudson rivers, the barriers have improved: There’s no essay, just an application, and there are experienced pilots and swimming associations and nonprofits to support athletes.

While the idea of floating through waters surrounding 1.7 million residents might make even Cosmo Kramer blush, the juxtaposition is what makes this trial unique. Bonnie Tsui, author of Why We Swim, admits the waters’ cleanliness over the years might give one pause, “but that shift in perspective is so glorious, it’s so amazing.” It is a sense of putting oneself where you’re not normally, Tsui says, it’s like you’re a kid getting to throw yourself into the water and no one’s going to tell you that you can’t swim around. “It’s very elemental... there’s something satisfying about it in a basic way."

Of the Triple Crown, Stievenart’s favorite swim is the Manhattan length. You’re like a tourist hearing the sounds of New York City. “There’s something special about the atmosphere in Manhattan,” Stievenart says.

Manhattan Bridges, a journey under 20 bridges Swimmers typically start from Pier A at the southern tip of Manhattan or in the East River near Randall’s Rock. Athletes move counter-clockwise through the tidal straits and estuaries in a 28.5 mile swim that takes an average of 8.5 hours to complete. New Jersey Stève Stievenart’s double Manhattan Island swim. Bronx Hudson River Manhattan East River Queens Suzie Dods swam into a dead chicken New York Brooklyn Upper Bay Swimmers take a rising tide up the East River and try to time with an ebbing tide down the Hudson. Source: Evan Morrison, LongSwimsDB Manhattan Bridges, a journey under 20 bridges Manhattan Bridges, a journey under 20 bridges Swimmers typically start from Pier A at the southern tip of Manhattan or in the East River near Randall’s Rock. Athletes move counter-clockwise through the tidal straits and estuaries in a 28.5 mile swim that takes an average of 8.5 hours to complete. New Jersey Bronx Hudson River East River Manhattan Stève Stievenart’s double Manhattan Island swim. Queens Swimmers take a rising tide up the East River and try to time with an ebbing tide down the Hudson. Brooklyn New York Suzie Dods swam into a dead chicken Upper Bay Source: Evan Morrison, LongSwimsDB Manhattan Bridges, a journey under 20 bridges Manhattan Bridges, a journey under 20 bridges Swimmers typically start from Pier A at the southern tip of Manhattan or in the East River near Randall’s Rock. Athletes move counter-clockwise through the tidal straits and estuaries in a 28.5 mile swim that takes an average of 8.5 hours to complete. New Jersey Bronx Hudson River East River Manhattan Queens Stève Stievenart’s double Manhattan Island swim. Swimmers take a rising tide up the East River and try to time with an ebbing tide down the Hudson. Suzie Dods swam into a dead chicken Brooklyn New York Upper Bay Source: Evan Morrison, LongSwimsDB

No porpoises join swimmers on this leg, but Suzie Dods ran into a dead chicken and a grapefruit when she completed the swim, earning her Triple Crown status in 2015. That’s city life. On occasion, a whale can be spotted in the bay, says Stievenart.

Steven Munatones, referred to by Argüelles as the “Godfather of the Triple Crown” for his efforts in popularizing the challenge, recalls swimming the 20 bridges of New York City fondly. When Munatones swam it in 1984 the Clean Water Act was only 12 years old. The rivers were different then. He recalls taking a bus to his friend’s apartment in the city, hair still wet from the 7 hour 51 minute journey. One New Yorker said to him: “You stink like s--t.” “Yeah, I just swam around Manhattan,” Munatones replied. The bus rider looked at him again and said “You are so full of s--t!”

All these years later, Munatones laughs at the experience, saying he was just tired and wanted to take a shower. Paraphrasing Jacques-Yves Cousteau, he says about our vital waters: “If you love it, you protect it.” The more people swim, the more people will protect our marine environment, he believes. “So everybody head to the shores.”