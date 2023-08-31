Tuscarora shows it can win in many styles, plows through Independence

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

When Tuscarora High wide receiver Jonah Ulloa hauled in a diving touchdown grab midway through the second quarter Thursday against Independence, the Huskies let their satisfaction show. Some players greeted Ulloa with helmet slaps and high-fives in the end zone. Others sprinted blissfully toward their teammates on the sideline. Senior wide receiver Elijah Chapple jogged toward the student section and lifted his arms to orchestrate a chorus of cheers from the bleachers.

There was plenty to celebrate for Tuscarora in a 42-13 victory in Leesburg. The Huskies (2-0) raced out to a 28-0 advantage by halftime and cruised to a dominant, wire-to-wire win over the Tigers (0-2).

Tuscarora’s offense shined, thanks largely to senior quarterback Thomas Peede, who carved up the defense on the ground for four rushing touchdowns.

Advertisement

“We have so many weapons that stretch the field, so if we have an extra blocker, it takes one guy out of the picture and we’re able to make a lot of big plays,” Peede said. “It’s hard to guard [us] when everyone on the field can score.”

Share this article Share

The win was a stark contrast from the Huskies’ low-scoring 9-0 opening-night win over Heritage, a game that was complicated by heat and weather delays. It took time for the Huskies to heat up Thursday — Peede watched the first offensive snap sail over his head and bounce into the arms of an Independence player inside the 20-yard line — but the team quickly rebounded.

“Sometimes your brother makes a mistake, but you have to be there to pick up your brother,” Coach Jared Toler said of the quick miscue. “Emotions are high the first snap, and unfortunately a mistake happens, but the defense picked up the offense.”

Advertisement

The Huskies’ defense stiffened, forcing a field goal attempt that was swatted at the line to keep Independence off the board. The offense found its footing from there, leaning on Peede in the running game to repeatedly march down the field.

After a long scamper by Peede down the left sideline and into the end zone early in the third quarter — his third rushing touchdown of the night — a running clock commenced. The Huskies then drained the clock to close the victory.

Next week they will play at Loudoun County, which has won 12 straight regular season games.

“Our goal is to play for each other, and that’s all we play for,” Toler said. “If we continue to do that, hopefully we’ll continue to have some success.”