ACC to add Stanford, California and SMU as college sports continue to transform

Under the terms of the ACC’s television contract with ESPN, which runs through 2036, the network must pay the ACC $24 million annually for each new team added. According to multiple reports, Stanford and Cal will receive reduced television-revenue shares over their initial years in the ACC, while SMU will receive no television money at all at the start. That shortfall reportedly will be covered by the school’s wealthy boosters, who see the move to the ACC as a step up in prestige from the American Athletic Conference, which has a television contract that pays its schools around $7 million annually.

In the wake of other conference moves, the ACC needed to find a way to increase the television revenue each school receives or faced the prospect of losing its biggest football programs to conferences such as the SEC or Big Ten, which pay their schools far more than the ACC. Increasing its membership to 18 — and giving the majority of the money that ESPN will pay for expansion to the conference’s existing members — does that, though the added revenue from the new teams still will not eradicate the shortfall between the ACC and the more lucrative conferences.

According to ESPN, the new revenue will be split into two pots: One that is shared equally by the ACC’s existing membership and another that will go to the programs that win the most and attract the most attention, as measured by television ratings.

According to the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the ACC also needed to find three new teams because ESPN is allowed to renegotiate its contract with the conference if its membership drops below 15. Increasing the number of conference teams to 18 will provide a bulwark if Clemson, Florida State — the two athletic programs most desired by other conferences — and one other school decide to depart.

The ACC needed 12 of 15 members to approve the expansion, which is exactly the number it received. According to reports, Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina voted no.

Stanford and Cal were two of the four Pac-12 schools left behind after the rest of the conference deserted for the Big Ten (USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington) or Big 12 (Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State) beginning next year. Faced with the prospect of either trying to work something out with the less-prestigious Mountain West or becoming a geographic oddball in the ACC, the two chose the latter, hoping that eventually the move will pan out financially.