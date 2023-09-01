Bullis begins ‘a new era’ with upset win over St. Mary’s (Annapolis)

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

When former assistant coach Ray Butler inherited the top job at Bullis in May, he promised himself he wouldn’t label 2023 as a “rebuilding year.” In the week leading up to Friday’s season opener against St. Mary’s (Annapolis), he had seen enough to be downright giddy. He had seen enough for the 3-7 record of each of the past two campaigns to dissipate from his mind.

Three days before kickoff, he said his team was ready to “shock the world.”

And with two minutes remaining — as six Bulldogs defenders closed in on the St. Mary’s quarterback, forcing an errant throw and a final celebration between the staff and players — his Bulldogs had, by local high school football standards, done just that with a 24-16 victory over the No. 15 Saints in Potomac.

“It’s a new era,” said senior defensive lineman Chris Forbes, who admitted the Bulldogs’ status as underdogs in this game motivated them.

Early on in the offseason, Butler knew Bullis (1-0) wasn’t as far away as its previous records reflected. He knew his team could turn things around quickly as long as it adhered to three key ideals: It would be smart, prepared and tough.

Before the season, he compiled a staff that included former NFL and Division I players, aiming to mirror the scheme and approach of a collegiate program. During the first practice, he stressed that the Bulldogs’ preeminent goal was to produce high-achieving students. That intelligence, as it just so happened, translated on the field.

As for toughness? As he watched his defensive line prepare in the week leading up to the season opener, Butler realized he had nothing to worry about. Still, with St. Mary’s (0-1) as their opposite, the Bulldogs would have to excel in each facet. Last fall, the Saints broke out in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association’s B conference, capturing a championship with the program’s first undefeated campaign since 1968. This season they returned most of their defensive starters, but an inexperienced offense gave Bullis an opening.

“All week, we knew what they were going to run,” Forbes said.

Early on, it became clear both offenses needed time to adjust to the speed of a new season. Bullis failed to register a first down until its fifth drive. St. Mary’s had offensive struggles of its own but took a 16-3 lead late into the first half. A blocked punt set up a 13-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Jamal Epps at the start of the second quarter, and a safety by senior Teddy Androus a minute later opened up the lead.

In the final four minutes of the half, though, the Bulldogs made a feverish push, with freshman Cameron Homer resuscitating Bullis with a kickoff return. A pass-happy offensive approach culminated in a 12-yard touchdown pass from senior Cameron Gilley to Brooks Martin with 30 seconds left to provide a 17-16 edge at the break.

Bullis extended its lead to eight when junior Cedric Kouemi powered up the middle on fourth and one at the goal line.

“There’s no rebuilding here for us,” Butler said.