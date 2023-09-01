Maryland players’ podcast doesn’t stick to football

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Over the past two seasons, a trio of Maryland defensive standouts have bonded on and off the field. This summer, they figured other people might want to hear what they have to say about topics beyond coverages and blitzes. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Beau Brade, Dante Trader Jr., and Ruben Hyppolite II’s podcast, “One Speed,” debuted in May and now has seven episodes on YouTube. The three players have discussed everything from how the name, image and likeness (NIL) issue has changed the landscape of college sports to what it’s like to be an athlete at a Power Five conference school. They have also run through the ultimate NBA debate: Who’s better, Michael Jordan or LeBron James?

They discuss football, of course, but they’re interested in things other than sports. And they needed a name that fit.

Brade, a senior safety from Clarksville, Md., came up with “One Speed,” a slogan he said depicts a Maryland defense coming off its best statistical season in a decade. Hyppolite, a senior linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., watches other podcasts to help with structure and interviewing.

Advertisement

“[The name of the podcast] describes how we go through life, not just as football players, but as people,” Brade said. “… Give it 100 percent and our everything,”

The podcast’s first episode featured Brade and Trader, a junior defensive back. They were Maryland’s leaders in tackles last season with 85 and 62, respectively. In the episode, Trader shared that he had decided to see a sports psychiatrist after struggling with mental health issues. He said he hopes his vulnerability can inspire others to not be afraid of asking for help.

“As men, we tend to not ask for help,” he said in an interview. “I’m trying to end that. You see me as this [big athlete] tough guy, but I still need help [with my mental health].”

Share this article Share

Honest conversations such as those have led listeners to message the three hosts and share how the conversation has impacted them.

Advertisement

The three players have also discussed how they are able to juggle training and schoolwork. That’s especially crucial for Trader, who is a two-sport athlete. He was a highly touted lacrosse player at McDonogh in Owings Mills, Md., but he only played football as a freshman. As a sophomore in 2022-23, he decided to give lacrosse another shot. But he still showed up for 6:30 a.m. lift groups with the football team and received treatment to deal with aches and bruises before getting ready for a day full of classes.

Another episode included a guest spot from Deonte Banks, a former Maryland cornerback whom the Giants picked 24th in April’s NFL draft. Banks talked about his draft experience, which could be useful to the three hosts, who all aspire to play professionally.

The athletes share locker room stories and topics that highlight their broader interests. A loaded schedule — Maryland opens its season Saturday against Towson — may be the only thing in the way of the three producing more episodes, but they’re planning to record new episodes every other Sunday from Brade and Trader’s apartment. They plan to review the previous game and will be joined by a teammate who played well. They will also break down critical plays and provide an additional platform for players to share their thoughts.

Advertisement

As the podcast grows, they’re interested in not only what it can do for others, but what it can also do for them. Initially, it was a little uncomfortable, but with their mind-sets aligned, they pushed themselves out of their comfort zone.