The Washington Commanders’ vision for their offense is clear. Coordinator Eric Bieniemy plans to maximize the potential of young quarterback Sam Howell by leaning on concepts with which he’s comfortable, such as shotgun and quick-game passing, and by harping on him to avoid the big negative plays he struggled with in college.

There are several relevant questions — primarily, will Bieniemy be good at calling plays? — but one of the biggest is only tangentially related to the quarterback and the coordinator. It’s about everyone else around them.

Did the Commanders build strong enough infrastructure around Howell to allow him to succeed?

Yes, according to Coach Ron Rivera, who believes Howell is in the best quarterback situation he’s created in Washington.

“You never know until you start playing,” Rivera said. “But with the things that we’ve done, the way we practiced this year, going to Baltimore [for joint practices] … there’s a lot of confidence. … We feel good about the playmakers that are around Sam.”

There are several reasons to believe Rivera is right. The team has what could be one of the NFL’s best defenses, which should prevent the offense from having to win shootouts. The offense has complementary running backs, a couple solid tight ends and an elite room of receivers. Even if top wideout Terry McLaurin (turf toe) misses a game or two, Howell should have enough skill talent around him to fulfill the dreams of a high-flying offense Bieniemy brought from Kansas City.

The biggest reason to doubt Rivera is the offensive line. Last year’s was bad, and this year’s is another clear weak link. The front office devoted few resources to it — two midmarket veterans, two mid-round draft picks — and bet on the growth of young players unproven in their roles. Internally, executives know they need the unit to be greater than the sum of its parts. Externally, experts believe the line has a razor-thin margin for error.

The line already shown cracks. Right tackle Andrew Wylie struggled in the preseason opener. The team placed fourth-round tackle Braeden Daniels (rotator cuff) on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. And even though General Manager Martin Mayhew has praised the play of left guard Saahdiq Charles, saying he just had the best camp of his career, injuries have plagued Charles and forced him to miss two weeks, as well.

Before last season, the Commanders were optimistic, and the aging line went on to be decimated by injuries and limited by a lack of guard athleticism. Sam Cosmi, the young player Washington bet on to improve, ultimately this year moved inside to guard. The line’s struggles, coupled with limited quarterbacks and suspect play-calling, led to a broader unraveling.

“I feel good about our offensive line,” Mayhew said Tuesday, adding, “I’m happy with the guys we got in free agency … and I feel good about our depth, too.”

If the line is better, and Bieniemy and Howell are who Washington hopes they are, there are enough excellent skill players to be the engines of the offense. Receivers McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel could take short passes and churn out yards after the catch. Running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson could run downhill and catch the ball in space. Tight end Logan Thomas, if healthy, could again be the red-zone threat he was in 2020. Several other young players — including Cole Turner, Dyami Brown and Chris Rodriguez — could be key in certain situations or against certain opponents.

All the skill players could help the line protect by chipping in — literally. (“Chip” is football jargon for a skill player hitting a defender before running his pass pattern.) Robinson said Bieniemy’s scheme incorporates more chips than that of former offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

“It’s in our offense deep,” Robinson said, pointing out that opponent and game plan will dictate how much skill players chip. “If we got a very good edge rusher or something, I’m pretty sure we’ll have chips in the game a lot.”

This week, as Commanders executives have spoken optimistically about solidifying the 53-man roster, it’s been clear they believe the best-case scenarios are going to work out.

“We’ve put some explosive pieces around Sam … with our receiver corps and with our tight end group, and then certainly [he’ll be helped] with Eric coming in with his offense,” senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes said. “We have a creative offense. It’s going to be explosive. I think it’s going to be balanced, and so [I’m] really excited about seeing how all those pieces come together.”