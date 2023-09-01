Soupe wins 7th stage of Spanish Vuelta, Martinez keeps lead

OLIVA, Spain — Geoffrey Soupe won the seventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta and fellow Frenchman Lenny Martinez held the race lead for a second straight day on Friday.
Martinez, who took the lead from defending champion Remco Evenepoel on Thursday, stayed eight seconds ahead of American Sepp Kuss in the general classification.
Evenepoel remained ninth overall at 2 minutes, 47 seconds behind Martinez.
He is followed closely by two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vinegaard and three-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic, both teammates on Kupp’s Jumbo-Visma team.
