Travis Blankenhorn makes a good first impression, but Nats’ skid continues

After driving six hours from Rochester, N.Y., on Friday, Travis Blankenhorn found his locker in the Washington Nationals’ clubhouse — tucked near the back, sandwiched between some familiar faces — and saw a No. 33 jersey with his name on it. He tried it on, tucking it into a pair of black workout shorts, spinning around for teammates as if they were sampling clothes in a dressing room. Then Blankenhorn, one of the Nationals’ two Sept. 1 call-ups, went and homered in his second plate appearance.

In Washington’s 8-5 loss to the Marlins — a loss that tilted Miami’s way in the 11th inning — Blankenhorn started in left field and batted fifth, homering off Eury Pérez and walking twice. He otherwise grounded out and was pinch-hit for in the 11th. So all in all, he made a solid first impression, even if he couldn’t help the Nationals (62-74) avoid their third straight loss and their fifth in six games.

After the clubs traded runs in the 10th, the Marlins (68-67) scored three off lefty Robert Garcia in the 11th. Garcia, claimed off waivers from Miami on Aug. 1, threw 28 pitches to record six outs in the series opener Thursday. Pushed by Manager Dave Martinez, he faced three batters Friday and yielded three singles, the latter two bringing in a run apiece. Mason Thompson entered, and Garrett Hampson took him deep for a two-run shot to center. It was only Hampson’s second homer of the year.

Blankenhorn, 27, earned his shot with the Nationals by posting a 1.047 OPS for Class AAA Rochester in August. Friday wasn’t his major league debut. That came with the Minnesota Twins in 2020, five years after they drafted him in the third round out of Pottsville High in Pennsylvania. Since then, he has had just 31 plate appearances across three seasons. He bounced from St. Paul, Minn., to Oklahoma City; Syracuse, N.Y., to Tacoma, Wash.; then back to Syracuse before Washington signed him to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training in the offseason and he ended up in Rochester.

At one level or another, there are usually at-bats for a left-handed hitter with some pop. Blankenhorn’s challenge was giving his pop a chance. Recounting his August on Friday, he kept stressing the importance of better swing decisions.

That would be critical, too, with Pérez, a 20-year-old phenom who fills up the strike zone. Pérez, all 6 feet 8 inches of him, went ahead 0-2 against seven of the first 10 hitters he faced. In the first, CJ Abrams, Washington’s leadoff hitter, recovered to rock a homer to the second deck in right. Blankenhorn battled to a full count and ultimately walked to extend the inning. Jacob Young, the club’s rookie center fielder, worked a full count and slapped a single through the middle in the second.

The Marlins peppered Nationals starter Jake Irvin with singles and doubles. Luis Arraez singled in the first and doubled in the third, scoring in each inning. In the third, Irvin walked the batters on either side of Arraez, issuing a four-pitch pass to former Nationals first baseman Josh Bell. Miami scored twice in the inning for a 3-1 lead, but Irvin would locate his command and settle in. After putting two on to start the fourth, he struck out Joey Wendle, induced a rally-killing double play, then finished his outing with a one-two-three fifth. He threw 80 pitches and was tagged for three runs.

By the time Irvin exited, Lane Thomas and Blankenhorn had knotted the score at 3 with solo homers off Pérez in the third. Out of the bullpen, Jose A. Ferrer, Jordan Weems, Hunter Harvey and Kyle Finnegan kept the Marlins quiet in the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth. Then after first baseman Dominic Smith made a handful of sharp plays, and after Thomas extended the game with an RBI single in the 10th, the Marlins had the last word. In the 11th, Carter Kieboom’s RBI single could only dent the final deficit.

Had James Wood or Robert Hassell III been surging, maybe one of them would have been called up instead of Blankenhorn. Wood, though, is striking out in a third of his plate appearances with Class AA Harrisburg, chasing too many pitches below the zone. Also with Harrisburg, Hassell struck out in 41 percent of his plate appearances in August, a striking number that can’t be explained away by hamate and wrist injuries in recent years.