Wayne Rooney ‘frustrated’ he hasn’t heard from D.C. United about new deal

About two months ago, Wayne Rooney and his agent, Paul Stretford, approached D.C. United executives to initiate conversations about the long-term future. Rooney was not even one year into his MLS coaching tenure, but with his guaranteed contract due to expire in December, he wanted to begin talking about 2024 and beyond.

Since that initial outreach, however, there have been no further discussions.

“I am slightly disappointed and frustrated there has been no contact for two months,” Rooney told The Washington Post. “We asked about a new deal. We can sit down and talk about it. We haven’t heard back. Either way, I can take whatever the situation is. I was hoping we would have, either way, at least spoken about it. That hasn’t been the case.”

Rooney, the former English superstar who played for United in 2018 and 2019, is not in a place of leverage. With eight matches left, United (8-12-6) sits 10th in the Eastern Conference, two points behind the Chicago Fire — Saturday’s foe at Audi Field — for the last playoff slot.

After Rooney’s celebrated arrival last summer, United posted a 2-9-3 record, but he had inherited a team in shambles and in need of a winter overhaul. This year, with one of MLS’s highest payrolls, it matched last year’s win total June 24 with a 3-0 victory over league-leading Cincinnati but has gone 1-4-1 since and is in danger of missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

With the regular season winding down, United officials are taking a wait-and-see approach with Rooney. None wanted to comment for this story. “The jury is still out with this season,” a person close to the matter said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Rooney’s contract includes a two-way option for 2024; both sides would have to agree to continue the relationship.

Unlike player contracts, MLS coaching salaries are not made public. Rooney’s earnings, though, are believed to be on the higher end in the league.

Another factor in whether Rooney returns is how United shapes its front office. The club has been without a general manager since last fall, when Lucy Rushton was let go. Dave Kasper, the president of soccer operations, and Stewart Mairs, the technical director, have overseen roster decisions.

A new GM presumably would want a say in whether the coach is offered a new contract. United has enlisted a search firm and hopes to hire someone this fall. The GM would report to chief executive Jason Levien, not to Kasper, as Rushton did, one person familiar with the plans said.

Meantime, Rooney wants to move things along.

“We asked to sit down and speak, because planning for next season needs to go ahead,” Rooney said. “So we asked two months ago where everything was at, are we moving forward or not moving forward — if that’s the case from their point of view — and we haven’t heard back. That’s frustrating, because either way, I’d rather know what’s the plan because we have to plan for next season. We need to do it earlier rather than later.

“The fact we haven’t heard back is probably signaling one thing, but I’m sure they’ll have their reasons for that. So I’ll wait and see.”

Rooney says he is enjoying his time as United’s coach — despite the losing record; the recent departure of designated player Taxi Fountas amid a second allegation in less than a year of using a racial slur; and his regular complaints about MLS officiating.

He says his desire to mold a winning team fuels his yearning to continue in the job.

“It’s something we’re trying to build,” Rooney said. “I wouldn’t have approached the club two months ago if that wasn’t the case.”

It’s also no secret he is eager to build his portfolio to position himself for a Premier League job down the line. He is Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer and an English sporting hero.

From a personal standpoint, United officials like Rooney. They had a good relationship with him when he was a player, though his decision in the summer of 2019 to return to English soccer at the end of that year left them a bit in the lurch.

Returning home was due largely for family reasons; his wife Coleen never felt comfortable living in the United States. As a coach, Rooney is here on his own. Coleen and their four children have remained in England and visit periodically.

“Of course, you miss the kids and you miss your wife, but it’s been as good as it can be,” Rooney said. “I’ve been settled here. The family has been settled at home. It hasn’t been an issue at all.”

The family dynamic was part of the reason the sides were initially hesitant to sign a long-term contract last summer. Now, though, Rooney would like to extend his stay.