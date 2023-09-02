Central Connecticut State cruises in 44-0 win over American International

Duell completed 17 of 25 passes. Davion Johnson led the Blue Devils in receiving with six catches for 103 yards. Isiah Williams and Paul Marsh Jr. each had a TD catch. Malik Thomas added 80 yards rushing and a short-yardage touchdown.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — C.J. Duell threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns to lead Central Connecticut State to a 44-0 rout of American International on Saturday night.

American crossed midfield just once in the second half, driving to the 2 but then turned the ball over on downs. Sidiki Kone carried the ball 16 times for 70 yards and added three receptions for 33 yards, all of which led the Yellow Jackets.