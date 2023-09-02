Arabian Knight wins $1M Pacific Classic for trainer Bob Baffert and earns Breeders' Cup berth

Share Comment on this story Comment

DEL MAR, Calif. — Arabian Knight led all the way in holding off Geaux Rocket Ride by a neck to win the $1 million Pacific Classic on Saturday, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his record seventh victory in the race at Del Mar. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight The victory earned Arabian Knight an automatic entry into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic, to be run at his home track of Santa Anita in November.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Arabian Knight ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:03.19. He paid $6.20, $4.40 and $3.60.

Arabian Knight was sidelined for six months before finishing third behind Geaux Rocket Ride in the $1 million Haskell at Monmouth in July.

“The wire couldn’t come soon enough,” Baffert said. “I know it was crazy to come back here and run him at a mile and a quarter but if you’re going to get beat, I’d rather get beat in a Grade I. I loved the way he digs and fought and he’s going to get better.”

Arabian Knight has won three of four career starts and has earnings of $1,244,275 for owner Amr Zedan.

Geaux Rocket Ride returned $4 and $2.80 as the 2-1 second choice. Slow Down Andy was another 1 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $4.80 to show.

“My horse really dug in. It was a great horse race,” said Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, aboard Geaux Rocket Ride.

Senor Buscador finished fourth, followed by Skinner, the Baffert-trained Defunded, Piroli, Tripoli, Order and Law and Stilleto Boy.

