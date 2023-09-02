College football on TV: Colorado vs. TCU means it’s Coach Prime time

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

As if conference realignment shuffling isn’t tough enough to follow, 2023 also marks the beginning of a significant amount of television network shuffling. Big Ten games are now on Fox, NBC, CBS or their cable affiliates. Each Saturday’s spotlight SEC game will split time with the Big Ten on CBS before shuffling off entirely to the ESPN stable of networks in 2024. The Big 12 will remain split between Fox and ESPN, while the ACC and ESPN’s networks will be partners for the foreseeable future. As for the Pac-12, it’s in its final year of a split between the Fox and ESPN networks before the conference’s likely demise, its members dispersed to other conferences.

And now, actual football.

All times Eastern.

Time Game TV Noon Virginia vs. No. 12 Tennessee ABC Noon Colorado at No. 17 TCU Fox Noon East Carolina at No. 2 Michigan Peacock (streaming only) Noon Arkansas State at No. 20 Oklahoma ESPN Noon Louisiana Tech at SMU ESPNU Noon Northern Illinois at Boston College ACC Network Noon Ball State at Kentucky SEC Network Noon Fresno State at Purdue Big Ten Network Noon Utah State at No. 25 Iowa Fox Sports 1 Noon Bowling Green at Liberty CBS Sports Network 3 Portland State at No. 15 Oregon Pac-12 Network 3:30 No. 3 Ohio State at Indiana CBS 3:30 Boise State at No. 10 Washington ABC 3:30 Rice at No. 11 Texas Fox 3:30 Tennessee State at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC 3:30 Massachusetts at Auburn ESPN 3:30 Wofford at Pittsburgh ACC Network 3:30 Towson at Maryland Big Ten Network 3:30 Buffalo at No. 19 Wisconsin Fox Sports 1 3:30 South Florida at Western Kentucky CBS Sports Network 4 Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi State SEC Network 4 California at North Texas ESPNU 6 Morgan State at Richmond NBC Sports Washington 6:30 Nevada at No. 6 USC Pac-12 Network 7 New Mexico at No. 23 Texas A&M ESPN 7 Army at Louisiana Monroe NFL Network 7 Washington State at Colorado State CBS Sports Network 7 Texas San Antonio at Houston Fox Sports 1 7:30 West Virginia at No. 7 Penn State NBC 7:30 Texas Tech at Wyoming CBS 7:30 No. 21 North Carolina vs. South Carolina ABC 7:30 Toledo at Illinois Big Ten Network 7:30 Middle Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama SEC Network 8 South Alabama at No. 24 Tulane ESPNU 8 Old Dominion at Virginia Tech ACC Network 10 Northern Arizona at Arizona Pac-12 Network 10:15 Sam Houston at BYU Fox Sports 1 10:30 Coastal Carolina at UCLA ESPN 10:30 Idaho State at San Diego State CBS Sports Network

The Coach Prime Football Bowl Subdivision era begins as Colorado visits TCU. Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders dynamited the roster, bringing in 86 new players — 53 via the transfer portal — and keeping only 10 from last season’s (admittedly dismal) team. Whether this works immediately is obviously unknown, but Colorado’s Vegas over/under win total of 3.5 suggests it may be a rough year for the Buffaloes. If there’s anyone who knows about exceeding expectations in his first season, it’s Horned Frogs Coach Sonny Dykes, who in his maiden go-round led TCU to the national title game. But he has to replace his starting quarterback, top two running backs, top three pass-catchers, top two offensive linemen, top three defensive players and offensive coordinator, who left for Clemson. And while TCU isn’t starting over like Colorado, it’s going to be awfully hard to replicate what the Horned Frogs accomplished last season. …

This isn’t a superlative opening Saturday of college football, and the midafternoon slate is the least superlative portion of the day. The best of the bunch is Boise State-Washington, a game featuring a pair of fun quarterbacks. The Broncos’ Taylen Green, all 6-foot-6 of him, rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns after coming off the bench in last season’s opener against Oregon State, then rushed for 105 yards and two more scores — again off the bench — three games later to finally nail down the starting spot. The Huskies’ Michael Penix Jr. followed Coach Kalen DeBoer from Indiana to Washington and finally shook off the injuries that had held him back, throwing for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns as the Huskies went 11-2. Penix probably would have gotten some draft attention from NFL teams but came back for his sixth and final college season, and Washington is among the favorites in what could be an exciting final Pac-12 season (as we know it). … Rice-Texas is almost certainly going to end in a Longhorns blowout, but it might be worth checking out to see whether exalted recruit Arch Manning gets a few snaps. He might be third on the depth chart behind starter Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy, however. …