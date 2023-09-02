Colorado (winner)

It is immensely difficult to separate the substance of the Buffaloes’ season from the hoopla generated by a showman of a first-year head coach who has excelled throughout his adult life at drawing attention to himself and thoroughly overhauled his new team’s roster within months of arriving in Boulder.

(Worth mentioning: Given his skills at commanding and charming an audience, Deion Sanders is a perfect fit for the digital age. He was arguably born too soon. Imagine him in his athletic, um, prime today).

But let’s attempt to briefly size up the football aspect of it all.

Colorado’s 45-42 victory at Texas Christian was already an unqualified success for the Buffaloes at halftime. They are clearly skilled. They are more-than-competent, a massive upgrade over last year’s chronic inadequacy. And they schemed in ways that hid their shortcomings.