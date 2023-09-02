Johnny DiPuglia, Nats’ international scouting director, resigns

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Johnny DiPuglia has resigned from his role as the Washington Nationals’ international scouting director, he confirmed to The Washington Post on Saturday morning. A longtime scout, DiPuglia had been with the club since 2009 — running its international operations the entire time — and was promoted to vice president and assistant general manager after the Nationals won the World Series in 2019.

The reasons for his resignation were not immediately known or provided by the team. DiPuglia declined further comment. General Manager Mike Rizzo did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday. A team spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter, citing a team policy to not publicly discuss personnel. DiPuglia was one of Rizzo’s closest confidants in the organization.

Before joining the Nationals, DiPuglia worked for the St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants and the Red Sox, serving as Boston’s Latin America scouting director from 2005 to 2009, a period in which he signed Hanley Ramirez, Aníbal Sánchez and Xander Bogaerts, among many others. Then when Washington needed someone to clean up their international operations, Rizzo picked DiPulgia for the task, officially hiring him in October 2009.

At that point, the team was embroiled in the Esmailyn “Smiley” González scandal, a problem Rizzo inherited when he took over for Jim Bowden as GM. In February 2009, a flood of issues forced the Nationals to shutter their facility in the Dominican Republic. It was revealed that Gonzalez, a heralded shortstop, was really Carlos Alvarez — and was 20 years old, not 16, when he signed for $1.4 million in 2006. Bowden resigned amid the fallout. Most of the international scouting staff was fired. And DiPulgia, a new voice from the Red Sox, had to basically start from scratch.

For the first six years or so, DiPuglia and his scouts had a ton of success, most notably signing Juan Soto and Victor Robles, two-thirds of the title-winning outfield. Infielder Wilmer Difo, reliever Wander Suero and catcher Pedro Severino were some other international signees that made the majors. But more recent classes have not been as fruitful for the minor league system or major league club.

Outfielder Yasel Antuna, signed for $3.85 million in 2016, has greatly struggled and was removed from the 40-man roster last winter. Andry Lara, a 20-year-old pitcher signed for $1.25 million in 2019, has been slow to take the next step. Shortstop Armando Cruz, signed for $3.9 million in 2021, is a strong fielder at 19 but has raised a lot of questions with his lack of production at the plate. And aside from the big-swing signings, the international classes have not provided much depth for the Nationals, who have long had trouble developing their own players.

This season, Washington’s Dominican Summer League team finished 11-39 with a -140 run differential. That was the worst record and second-worst run differential. But while some clubs split their talent between two DSL squads, the Nationals only have one, meaning they should have an advantage because their top players are concentrated on a single roster.

That’s not to say the pipeline is totally dead. Luis García, though toiling in the minors at the moment, still has 1,170 major league plate appearances at 23 years old. Cristhian Vaquero, the club’s top signee in 2022 — an outfielder out of Cuba that they landed for $4.9 million — has impressed with the low Class A Fredericksburg Nationals this season.

His resignation comes as Rizzo continues to negotiate an extension with ownership. In August, Manager Dave Martinez got his new deal, a two-year extension with a team option for a third season. And September is usually the time for staff shake-ups, whether that be in scouting or with the minor league coaches and coordinators. If nothing else, DiPuglia’s departure will lead to changes on the international side.