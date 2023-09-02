Terps look confident and competent in a season-opening rout of Towson

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Michael Locksley first issued the edict back in July, telling those gathered at Big Ten media day that now was the time for his Maryland football team to start competing for the conference title. He reiterated the idea as the season approached, boosting optimism about his fifth year at the helm.

If Locksley and the Terrapins are going to post landmark victories or create seismic change in College Park, the opportunities to do so remain a ways off. Saturday’s season opener against Towson gave the program and its fans a chance to enjoy a Saturday of college football without anxiety about the game’s outcome or the team’s future.

The hopeful Terps made a fine first impression, overpowering their Football Championship Subdivision foes, 38-6, to kick off a new season with a home win over their coach’s alma mater.

Advertisement

Coming off back-to-back bowl victories for the first time in two decades, Maryland looked confident and competent from the opening drive. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, whose decision to return to the program was one of the driving forces behind the offseason buzz, fittingly was the first to reach the end zone. On the seventh play from scrimmage, he dropped back to pass, spotted a gaping hole on the right side and cruised to an easy 23-yard touchdown run. He sprinted through the end zone to a well-stocked Maryland student section, where joyous, sun-soaked fans were waiting to celebrate in the front row.

By the time those students were draped by the traditional unfurling of the Maryland flag between the first and second quarters, the home team led 21-0.

Tagovailoa has been handed a few new weapons this season after the departure of wideouts Rakim Jarrett and Dontay Demus Jr., but he leaned on his veteran playmakers early Saturday. His first passing touchdown went to junior tight end Corey Dyches (from 23 yards), and his second went to sixth-year wide receiver Jeshaun Jones (from 24). Jones finished with 57 receiving yards; Dyches set a career high with 108.

Advertisement

The first major play by a newcomer came from wide receiver Kaden Prather, a Northwest High product who transferred in after two seasons at West Virginia. Just before halftime, Tagovailoa threw a 15-yard fade to the corner of the end zone, and the 6-foot-4 Prather went up and nabbed it to make it 28-3.

Share this article Share

Tagovailoa finished 22 for 33 for 260 yards and three passing touchdowns to go with his rushing score. He became the first Maryland quarterback to reach 8,000 career passing yards. Second-stringer Billy Edwards Jr. replaced him with the Terps ahead 35-6 late in the third quarter.

A reworked Maryland secondary had no issues with Towson’s passing attack. After the loss of cornerbacks Deonte Banks (a first-round draft pick by the New York Giants) and Jakorian Bennett (a fourth-rounder now with the Las Vegas Raiders), the Terps added Ja’Quan Sheppard, an all-conference cornerback from Cincinnati, and Avantae Williams, a safety from Miami. Towson did not complete a pass until the second quarter. In their first game under coach Pete Shinnick, the Tigers struggled mightily with the Terps’ speed and physicality.

Maryland slowed in the second half as it cycled in new players, but Towson was powerless to alter its fate. Terps running back Roman Hemby, coming off a breakout freshman campaign, scored from nine yards in the third quarter, and Edwards led a 17-play drive to a field goal in the fourth.