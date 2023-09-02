One of cycling’s rising stars heads to Baltimore with renewed purpose

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Neilson Powless is still acclimating to his burgeoning popularity. Around this time last year, his professional road cycling career continued its steady ascent with a third-place finish in the inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic in September and a win in the Japan Cup the following month. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight The pace has quickened since then, and Powless has reached more impressive heights this year, highlighted by several top-five finishes and a strong showing at this summer’s Tour de France, where he became the first American since 2017 to wear the polka dot jersey, worn by the leader of the mountains classification.

As he enters another Maryland Cycling Classic, which will be contested Sunday across the Baltimore area, he does so with greater celebrity.

“With the classic season I had and the notoriety I got during the Tour de France, that’s really brought my attention up a notch,” Powless said. “I went to a local [event] last weekend here in Houston; I just wanted to see what the local racing was like. I was there for three hours, and probably an hour and a half, two hours of that was just signing autographs and taking selfies.”

For Powless, a recent move to Houston represents another major change in his life.

He and his wife, Frances, are expecting their first child in October. The couple typically resides in the French city of Nice during the racing season but chose to settle in a Texas townhouse to be closer to Frances’s family when Powless doesn’t have to be in Europe. And fatherhood, or at least the mental preparation for it, has energized Powless in ways he did not expect.

“I feel like I’ve drawn motivation from knowing that I’ll become a father soon. It’s just really driven my career to the next level this year,” said Powless, who turns 27 on Sunday. “I’ve kind of realized this newfound ability to compete and race against the best riders and be competitive against the best riders in the biggest one-day races in the world.”

Powless in January won his first race of 2023, the Grand Prix Cycliste de Marseille. The next month, he won the overall title at Étoile de Bessèges and followed with a third-place finish at Dwars door Vlaanderen and fifth at the Tour of Flanders. Of particular significance was the latter performance, which came in one of the most prestigious “cobbled classics” — high-profile races that feature cobblestone sections along the course. He described it as “a really big step forward for me in my career.”

At the Tour de France this summer, Powless showcased his climbing prowess to earn the polka dot jersey. He led the mountains classification for all but one of the first 13 stages.

“It’s just been a pretty wild year and one that’s going to be a real defining year for my career,” he said. “It makes me feel really, really good and really excited that I can race another one-day race in America, too, just using this newfound motivation and ability to race and compete.”

Sunday’s Maryland Cycling Classic will be its second edition after a pair of false starts in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic and its inaugural event last September, which drew around 80,000 spectators.

The competition is the leading one-day race in the United States after the Tour of California, previously the lone U.S. stop on cycling’s World Tour circuit, announced it was going on hiatus in late 2019. That status, especially in relation to a less than robust domestic pro cycling landscape, isn’t lost on Maryland Sports Commission executive director Terry Hasseltine, who oversees the race. He hopes to develop the event into an established local offering that consistently draws top competitors and spectators from across the region.

“We want it to be the race that you have to go to if you’re a pro cyclist. That’s our long-term goal,” Hasseltine said. “... When it comes to being on U.S. soil, we want Maryland to be synonymous with being the best race.”

The event has earned praise from Brendan Quirk, CEO of USA Cycling, the sport’s national governing body, who called the event the “most important bike race that’s happened in America in the last five years. It’s a godsend.”

The 2023 field features World Tour standouts and Tour de France stage winners including Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), Victor Lafay (Cofidis), Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) and Powless (EF Education-EasyPost). The course, which covers 121.4 miles from Sparks to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, is identical to last year’s route.

“I think it’s a really unique opportunity to refine your team’s ability to race together because, in a race that could kind of go either way — that has the potential for a smaller group making it to the finish line rather than a big-bunch sprint — it creates opportunities to race as a team a lot more,” Powless said. “That’s the kind of racing I love. It’s just tactical.”

With a baby on the way, Powless is preparing for a new role and a new reality. In a way, as he approaches Sunday’s race, he’s applying the best new parenting advice he has received.