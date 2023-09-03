How Arizona’s ‘fire league’ survived the hottest summer in decades

Listen 9 min Share Comment on this story Comment

PHOENIX — Earlier this summer, rehabbing Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly was preparing for a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Arizona heat was sizzling, destined to peak north of 110 degrees, and rather than don his full uniform, Kelly wore a T-shirt and gym shorts. The minor leaguers around him, he noticed, were not dressed so casually.

“I would watch these guys throw bullpens in full unis and pants, and it blew my mind,” Kelly said recently. “I couldn’t imagine doing that.”

Hundreds of prospects representing half the teams in Major League Baseball hardly need to imagine. They do it every day. They play in the Arizona Complex League, which wrapped up its 2½-month season last week. Along with its rookie-ball counterpart in Florida, the ACL represents the lowest rung of the minors on U.S. soil. It’s also the hottest league in the nation, earning it a nickname coined years ago: “the fire league.”

The ACL season runs from early June to late August, in the heart of the Arizona summer. Days of triple-digit temperatures are the norm, as are nights in the mid-90s. It has always been hot here, although it seems to be getting only hotter. July was Phoenix’s hottest month on record, with an average temperature of 102.7 degrees and an average daytime high of 114.7. In a record-breaking streak, the high topped 110 for 31 straight days. It was even hotter in direct sunlight: The National Weather Service takes those official temperatures in the shade.

It was a run of extreme heat that affected even the most veteran of baseball hands. “It was a different heat,” said Josh Barfield, the farm director of the hometown Diamondbacks. “As soon as you open the door, it’s hitting you in the face, and there’s really no escaping it.”

Well, there is one escape, which Cincinnati Reds farm director Shawn Pender regularly sought during one visit to the state this summer. “About every half-hour,” Pender said, “I’d come in for three or four minutes just to be able to cool down.” Nightfall provided only so much relief, with temperatures regularly lingering around 110 degrees even at 7 p.m.

The environment is not for the faint of heart — or those prone to fainting. “It is dangerous,” Pender said. “There’s no question.” The effects of climate change mean the danger is likely to worsen in the coming years, putting the onus on teams to protect the health of players who must endure increasingly hostile and hot conditions. The good news is that, compared with 20 years ago, MLB clubs are much more up to the task.

One common-sense change happened many seasons ago: The league moved most of its games from the late morning to 6 p.m., although Saturday games still start at 10 a.m. Texas Rangers rookie ball coach Guilder Rodriguez has coached in the ACL for four years and played in the league two decades ago, and he remembers the hazards of so many midday games. “I’ll never forget: One day, the heat was 119, and we stopped the game in the third inning because the home plate umpire was almost dead,” he said. “It was too hot.”

It’s still hot at 6 p.m. in July — so much so that even a breeze can feel like standing in front of a blow-dryer — but there are other ways to manage the conditions. The biggest is to ensure players are properly hydrated. Sweating is the human body’s way of cooling itself, but the body uses water much more quickly than it can replenish its supply, said Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association. Dangerous levels of dehydration can occur quickly.

“You can get really dehydrated in a matter of hours,” Humble said, “and it might take you two days to get rehydrated.”

When it comes to hydration, the first step for teams is education. The ACL is for young players — the average age was 19.8 years old for hitters and 21.3 for pitchers this season — and they may not have much experience caring for their own nutrition, leaving teams to bring them along. “We hammer, hammer education with our players,” said Carl Kochan, minor league strength and conditioning coordinator with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kochan sends each newcomer a text before the player even arrives for his first day as a pro. Buy two water bottles — one for the clubhouse and one for home, he tells them. You’re going to experience heat you have never felt before.

The Dodgers and other teams post constant reminders about proper hydration. There are signs in the bathroom breaking down hydration levels by urine color. The Rangers enforce hydration breaks every 15 minutes during daytime workouts, and the Reds prompt players to grab a cup of water or Gatorade each time they enter the dugout during games. Hydration stations abound around MLB facilities, and training staff members carry pouches of powered electrolyte supplements with names such as DripDrop and BioSteel.

Education goes only so far, though, and it’s not uncommon for a prospect to report some wooziness because he didn’t “camel up” on water the previous day. It can be an especially rude awakening for those new to the league. Last season, Barfield said, the Diamondbacks welcomed a draftee from a big college program in the southern United States. Despite his experience in hot climes, the new prospect found himself running on fumes in his first taste of the Arizona summer. “Within two days,” Barfield said, “he was like, ‘I can’t make it through a whole game.’ ”

Prospects generally need to learn that lesson only once, although teams try to hold them accountable for their hydration anyway. When Dodgers players show up at the team’s Camelback Ranch complex, they jot brief entries in a wellness journal, providing updates on their water intake as well as other measures of fitness. They also weigh in once a week. Players who have hydration troubles — either raising alerts in their journals or experiencing issues such as cramping or soft-tissue injuries — might be asked to weigh in each morning and weigh out before going home.

There are also technological tracking methods. Kochan said his department just turned in its budget proposal for next season — it includes money for new hydration monitors made by Intake Health. Placed in the facility’s urinals, they analyze a player’s urine in real time, flashing a red, yellow or green light to communicate hydration level. “It’s another pragmatic way we can arm our players to make good decisions,” Kochan said.

For teams in need of more immediate results — or for staffers less than enthused about changing the urinal monitor’s rechargeable battery — there are now handheld saliva-based testing units that give a result in 30 seconds. Rachel Sharley, minor league dietitian with the Reds, said Cincinnati this year has been testing hydration with a device made by MX3 Diagnostics. The Reds test players at random, although they test more frequently if a player has consistently struggled with hydration.

“Even when you’re not actively doing exercise and you’re outside, it’s still absolutely brutal,” Sharley said. “It can become a life-and-death situation.”

If sweat — and ensuring the body has enough of it — is the biological way of dealing with the heat, it’s not the only method of cooling things down. A surefire way to avoid the heat is Pender’s method: Stay inside. Afternoon workouts are lean to minimize time spent in the sun, and teams also make frequent use of indoor facilities such as high-tech pitching and hitting labs. On the field, teams rotate playing time — especially at catcher, the most physically demanding (and thoroughly padded) position.

Then there are creature comforts. Some dugouts in the ACL are equipped with misting systems, a cheap and effective way of lowering the temperature. As it saps energy from the air to turn liquid water into vapor, a good misting system can lower a dugout’s temperature by nearly 20 degrees, Humble said. Interventions even range into a third state of water: The Reds provide ice towels and, channeling Little League parents, hand out freeze pops during games. “Ice cools core body temperature down faster,” Sharley said. “The flavors are a nice benefit.”

It all adds up to a far more comprehensive approach to enduring the Arizona heat than teams had in the past. Barfield played in the pros from 2001 to 2013 — although he was lucky to skip rookie ball in Arizona — and the attention teams now pay to player health is “light-years beyond what we had” when he was in uniform. That bodes well for a gradually warming future. Even though summers aren’t likely to mellow, Humble said it’s still possible to play these games safely in this kind of heat. “It’s all about adaptation,” he said. “You can have all these adaptation strategies to make it safe.”

A safe experience is the most important thing, of course. But a pleasant one? They call it the fire league for a reason. A player can hope, Pender said.