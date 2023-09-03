A ‘life-changing’ baseball makeover helps Erick Fedde star in South Korea

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Before Erick Fedde moved to the other side of the world, before he became one of the best pitchers in South Korea, before a car full of fans pulled over to take photos with him — well before any of that — he had to sell his house. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight For the first nine years of his professional baseball career, all spent with the Washington Nationals’ organization, Fedde lived and trained in his hometown of Las Vegas during the offseason. But last fall, he was 29 and on the verge of being released. He had never been to a pitching lab, only heard the way his teammates and friends raved about the experience. So he put his home on the market and moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., a short drive from a workout facility named PUSH Performance.

“Where I’m at right now, maybe it’s a bit aggressive to say it was life-changing,” said Fedde, taking a call last month from his apartment in Changwon, South Korea. “But it really does feel that way. Going to Scottsdale, going to PUSH, I just needed to get my shoulder right and dig in to pitch shapes and mechanics and everything like that. I basically needed a makeover.”

Advertisement

Fedde is in Changwon to pitch for the NC Dinos, who signed him to the maximum deal of $1 million last offseason. They called around Thanksgiving, shortly after he was non-tendered by the Nationals, who drafted him in the first round in 2014. The KBO club, which is allowed to carry up to three foreign players, wanted Fedde’s response within a week.

He weighed the opportunity against MLB offers that didn’t guarantee a major league roster spot. He had never been to South Korea. He had, in parts of six seasons, made 102 appearances in the majors, leaving him with a 5.41 ERA. He decided to take the leap.

First, though, he was assessed at PUSH and put on a program. PUSH partners with Next Level, a physical therapy facility that was critical in mending Fedde’s shoulder. By the end of 2022, Fedde knew he had to get healthy before he could fine-tune his pitches. But since PUSH and Next Level work in tandem, they were able to tackle multiple objectives at once. Beyond sounder mechanics, they looked at Fedde’s fastball shape, overhauled his breaking ball and tweaked the grip and wrist position when he throws his change-up.

Advertisement

The returns in Korea: 16-6 with an ERA of 2.39, a number inflated by his worst outing of the season Thursday (seven earned runs in three innings). Before that game, Fedde had held opponents to three or fewer runs in all but one of his 22 starts.

Share this article Share

“The first thing we attacked was the weight room,” said DJ Edwards, PUSH’s owner and director. “Obviously we did all the treatment on the physical therapy side, we built out his throwing program, we dissected his pitches. But first and foremost, we had to get him to buy in to the weight room process. And he did right away.”

“The reality is that I wish I’d done it sooner,” Fedde said of going to a performance facility. “Right as I was getting out of college, it was maybe when the Driveline ideas were just starting to go mainstream, and a lot of people in the sport had negative thoughts around it. The opinion I heard most was that it was just these guys throwing weighted balls as hard as they could and there wasn’t any pitchability to it. And then I started using some heavy balls this offseason, and it really helped keep my mechanics clean. My shoulder has felt better than ever because of all the stuff I’m doing.”

Erick Fedde, a former first round pick of the @Nationals, is on fire in his KBO debut season!



Today, he outdueled An Woo-jin (the best Korean pitcher in the league), throwing 10Ks across 8 innings... pic.twitter.com/NxhMY5iZSb — Baseball Brit (@BaseballBrit) April 7, 2023

The biggest changes to Fedde’s pitch mix are that he now throws a sweeper — a slider with more horizontal than north-to-south movement — and has upped his change-up usage. Last season with the Nationals, he threw 39.9 percent sinkers, 28.8 percent curves, 27.6 percent cutters and only 3.6 percent change-ups. With the Dinos, he figures he is around 25 percent for each pitch, something that has been pushed by the team’s analytics staff. After struggling to finish off hitters in Washington, he has 149 strikeouts to 32 walks in the KBO, a league of patient batters who want to work long counts.

Advertisement

And then there are changes to Fedde’s life. Because he doesn’t have a Korean credit card, he can’t order takeout without going through his interpreter, making him appreciate the adjustments Latin American players have to make in the United States. While playing for the Nationals, he lived near the ballpark and estimates he was recognized maybe once a week. But in Changwon, it’s hard to eat in restaurants without being mobbed by fans. At 6-foot-4 with bright blond hair, Fedde certainly sticks out. Yet he also has caught on because of his pitching and adopted accent.

“If a game is canceled, I’ll sometimes go on Instagram to tell the fans,” Fedde said. “It’s the way I speak Korean that gets everyone excited and laughing. Where we’re at, it’s like the countryside, in a sense. So imagine a foreign player coming to Alabama and then learning to speak English with a Southern accent. I have like a country accent here for Korea, so fans just eat it up when I talk. The Korean I’ve learned is from them.”

The goal, of course, is to get back to MLB in the near future. Whether that’s next year or whether it takes proving himself more in Korea or Japan, Fedde isn’t sure. He sees scouts from MLB and Japanese teams. He feels his reshaped arsenal could play against the best competition in the world.

Advertisement

But in the meantime, he’ll keep enjoying the ride he’s on, wherever it goes from here. Where else, he reasons, can you hop on a one-hour flight to Tokyo on a day off? Learn about a culture he could have never imagined himself being submerged in? Look out his window from the 45th floor and see a place where everything seems built toward the stars?