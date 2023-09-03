Max Verstappen makes Formula One history with 10th straight victory

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Max Verstappen moved into sole possession of Formula One history, winning a record-breaking 10th consecutive race Sunday in the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. The victory put him past Sebastian Vettel, who won nine in a row in 2013. Verstappen’s Red Bull team remains unbeaten in 13 races this season, with the Dutch driver winning 11 races and teammate Sergio Pérez winning two.

Perez was second Sunday, edging Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz for third place.

“It’s something I never thought was possible,” Verstappen said last week after equaling Vettel’s record by winning the Dutch Grand Prix. “It’s easy to trip up, make a mistake or go off — but we didn’t.”

The Dutchman is on pace for his third straight world title. He led Pérez by 138 points going into Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in northern Italy.

Last week, he dismissed the idea Red Bull was designing cars for his style and not that of his teammates.

“I just drive the car the fastest way possible. I’m not there to tell the guys to give me more front end because that’s how I like it,” he said (via Reuters). “I just say, ‘Design me the fastest car and I’ll drive around that’ because every single year, every car drives a little bit different.