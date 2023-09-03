With mistakes piling up, too, the Nationals’ skid reaches five

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Mistakes, both mental and physical, piled up for the Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon, dashing any momentum they managed and ultimately handing them a 6-4 defeat to the Miami Marlins that extended their losing streak to five games. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight It was the Nationals’ second error that ultimately swung the game in the Marlins’ favor. The score was tied with one out in the ninth inning, and runners were on first and second. Miami’s Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a groundball to first baseman Dominic Smith, who fired to shortstop CJ Abrams for the second out. Hoping for an unlikely double play, Abrams threw to pitcher Kyle Finnegan covering first, but his toss tailed, evaded Finnegan and clanged off the railing in front of the Nationals’ dugout. The speedy Chisholm probably would’ve been safe even with a perfect throw from Abrams, but an errant one let Luis Arraez come around to score, giving the Marlins the lead. They added an insurance run on a blooper to right field later in the inning.

“A little bit overaggressive in that situation, trying to make another play,” Abrams said. “Made a bad throw, and it cost us. So learn from it and just move on.”

After the Nationals’ rally in the bottom half fizzled, the Marlins (70-67) had a four-game sweep. Washington (62-76) was swept by Miami three times this season; the Nationals finished 2-11 against the Marlins and are 6-26 against them since 2022. The Marlins’ dominance of Washington has helped keep them in the thick of the National League wild-card race.

The top of the ninth inning was merely a continuation of an ugly day for both teams defensively — they combined for five errors. In the first, Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray allowed a leadoff home run to Arraez. Three batters later, Chisholm hit a flyball to center that Jacob Young lost in the sun. Young fell, and the ball hopped over the wall for a ground-rule double.

Gray proceeded to throw 12 of his next 14 pitches for balls, walking three Marlins in a row to force two more runs home. He heard boos after the latter two free passes and received sarcastic applause from the Nationals Park crowd following the two strikes he threw in that stretch. Robert Garcia began warming in the bullpen before a double play ended the inning.

Gray, who typically reserves his on-field emotion for a clutch strikeout or a timely out, released some anger as he headed off the field by yelling in the direction of Young. When speaking with reporters after the game, Gray was remorseful and said he apologized to his teammates.

He kept the Marlins scoreless over the next three innings, but the fourth was his last — he had thrown 86 pitches, and 32 of them had come in that painful opening inning. The first-time all-star, who has struggled mightily in the second half, saw his ERA climb to 4.13.

“That’s just been the tale of my last few outings,” he said. “Things aren’t going my way and I might be one pitch away but, at the end of the day, things are just sort of snowballing. So today, after the sun ball, I was a pitch away from obviously getting out of the inning but wasn’t able to do that for the guys, so just got to get back to the drawing board and really figure some things out.”

Lane Thomas turned around a 100-mph inside fastball from Miami’s Sandy Alcantara and sent it onto the concourse beyond left field in the bottom of the first to cut the Marlins’ lead to 3-1. Thomas went 7 for 13 with three homers in the series despite missing the first game with back tightness.

The Nationals grabbed the lead with a three-run fifth inning that included a Smith RBI double and run-scoring singles by Young and Thomas. But their advantage didn’t last long.

The Marlins had runners at the corners in the sixth when third baseman Ildemaro Vargas let a potential double play ball get past him and trickle into short left field. That allowed Miami to tie the score at 4 and left two runners in scoring position. Jordan Weems wriggled out of the inning without further damage.

“As soon as the ball was hit, I thought double play right away,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “The ball went between his legs. I’ve never seen that happen with him. He’s really good out there, so just the errors killed us, the walks killed us today.”

Sloppy play with the Nationals at the plate hurt, too. With a runner on in the seventh, Young bunted a ball in the air that Alcantara snared. Catcher Drew Millas, making his first career start, wandered too far off first base and slipped trying to get back, turning the sacrifice bunt into a double play.

After all of those mistakes — the ones that show up in the box score and the ones that don’t — the Nationals still brought the winning run to the plate in the ninth. But Thomas, who had three hits, struck out swinging to end it, leaving the Nationals looking like the inexperienced team they are.

“It’s a grind. It really is,” said Martinez, whose team wrapped up a stretch of 13 games in as many days. “But 29 other teams are doing the same thing. So we got to forget about the schedule, forget about how many games we’re playing. Take that day [off Monday] and come back Tuesday ready to play baseball.”