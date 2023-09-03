Still-sputtering Spirit is handed a painful loss by visiting Chicago

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Ashley Hatch watched a Trinity Rodman shot deflect off the gloves of the opposing goalkeeper and roll right into her path, just inches from the goal. Hatch stuck out her foot in hopes of giving the Washington Spirit an early lead, but instead the ball was tipped up and out of play.

That’s just how it went for Washington on a scorching Sunday at Audi Field. The Spirit ceded two goals to the Chicago Red Stars early in the second half and lost, 2-0, despite heavily outshooting its opponent.

Chicago’s Bianca St-Georges headed in a cross in the 48th minute, then Yuki Nagasato scored in transition in the 60th to leave Washington in a two-goal hole that was too deep to claw out of. It was a particularly painful outcome for the sixth-place Spirit (6-4-8); the Red Stars (6-10-2) entered with the fewest points in the NWSL.

“Disappointed that we had a different performance than last week,” Spirit Coach Mark Parsons said, referring to a 1-1 draw with the powerful Portland Thorns seven days earlier. “Very individual this week. Last week, we played as a collective team.”

The Spirit had plenty of opportunities: It outshot Chicago 9-2 in the first half and 22-5 on the day. Rodman and Hatch each fired a shot on goal in the fourth minute; each was parried away by Chicago keeper Alyssa Naeher.

Rodman, the Spirit’s 21-year-old star in her second game back since returning from U.S. duty at the World Cup, ended up with four shots in the first half. Her second sailed over the crossbar from the right side, and Naeher handled her next two.

“We had a lot of moments in front of goal that were crazy in both halves and great moments in transition and organized defending,” Spirit midfielder Andi Sullivan said, “but we just kind of let them slip away.”

The first half ended without a goal, sending the teams to their locker rooms — and mercifully out of the 96-degree heat. The home team was the clear aggressor in the opening period, but the visitors found the net soon after halftime. Rodman went on to tie the club record with five shots on goal, but Washington could not get on the scoreboard.

The Spirit will have nearly two weeks to process this loss: It visits Gotham FC on Sept. 16. Washington, which is 0-3-3 in its past six league games, has just four more to establish itself as a postseason contender.