USA Basketball stunned by Lithuania, but World Cup hopes still alive

USA Basketball finally dug itself an early hole that it couldn't escape. Plagued by slow starts throughout the FIBA World Cup, the Americans suffered their first defeat of the summer on Sunday when a hot-shooting Lithuanian team took control in the game's opening minutes and never looked back. Lithuania defeated the United States 110-104 at the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines, dropping the Americans to 4-1 in the group stage. The emphatic result sent Lithuania (5-0) into the quarterfinals as Group J's No. 1 seed and left USA Basketball as the No. 2 seed out of the group.

Entering Sunday, Coach Steve Kerr had guided USA Basketball to a 9-0 record in pretournament exhibitions and World Cup group games this summer. However, his inexperienced roster had repeatedly faced first-half deficits, including in what became blowout wins over New Zealand and Greece. That developing trend led Kerr to shake up his starting lineup by inserting Josh Hart in favor of Brandon Ingram before a group stage win over Jordan.

But that new-and-improved lineup was no match early for Lithuania, which led by 21 points early in the second quarter and held a 54-37 lead at halftime. As Lithuania’s shooters went 9-9 on three-pointers to start the game, the Americans struggled to find their rhythm and leaned heavily on Anthony Edwards for their first-half offense. Jaren Jackson Jr., the team’s defensive anchor, picked up his third foul midway through the second quarter, opening up the paint for Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas.

Sensing its precarious situation, USA Basketball stormed out of halftime with a 9-0 run and cut Lithuania’s lead to six by the end of the third quarter. Lithuania Coach Kazys Maksvytis was assessed a technical foul after Valanciunas was whistled for two fouls in quick succession during the run, but the Americans never succeeded in breaking their opponents’ composure.

Despite Valanciunas’s foul trouble, Lithuania staved off an American rally in the fourth quarter. Baskets by Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram and Jalen Brunson cut the lead to four with under five minutes remaining, but Mindaugas Kuzminskas responded with a backbreaking three-pointer over Edwards as the shot clock expired to give Lithuania some much-needed breathing room.

Kuzminskas and Margiris Normantas each hit a pair of free throws in the final minute to ice the win. Seven Lithuanian players finished in double figures, led by Vaidas Kariniauskas, who tallied 15 points. The Lithuanians shot 14 for 25 (56 percent) on three-pointers and outrebounded the Americans, 43-27.

Edwards, who finished with a game-high 35 points on 14-of-26 shooting, led a frantic effort to close the gap in the closing minutes. Mikal Bridges had a chance to cut Lithuania’s lead to one in the final 15 seconds, but his corner three-point attempt rimmed off. Bridges and Brunson finished with 14 points apiece in the loss.

Nevertheless, the Americans advanced to the FIBA World Cup’s knockout round, where they will face Italy on Tuesday. With a win over Italy, which posted a 4-1 record as Group I’s top seed, USA Basketball would face Germany or Brazil in the semifinals for a chance to reach the gold medal game on Sept. 10. An American loss to Italy would mean elimination.

