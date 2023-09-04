Football Top 20: Three public schools enter; Freedom vs. DeMatha looms

Of course, the area got an early dose of cross-state matchups in the second week of the season, which largely defined the shuffled rankings this week. On Saturday, No. 5 Quince Orchard escorted South County out of the Top 20 with a 33-0 shellacking. After a loss to Norfolk-area school Maury on Friday, No. 12 Wise drops several spots. With a trip to California, Friendship Collegiate had the toughest test of any D.C. program as it faced one of the nation’s top-ranked teams, St. John Bosco — and held its own for a quarter, trailing 7-6, before an eventual 48-12 loss.
Perhaps the week’s most surprising result came from Stone Bridge. The Bulldogs, long considered Northern Virginia’s most consistent program, took a rare spill out of the rankings with a loss to Martinsburg (W.Va). St. Mary’s (Annapolis) also fell out after its first loss since 2021, making way for three public schools (Paint Branch, Fairfax and Westfield) to join the rankings.
Elsewheres, Good Counsel and St. John’s stay put with bounce-back weeks.
DeMatha (2-0)
The Stags showed no signs of regression from the season-opener, dismantling St. Michael the Archangel, 48-7.
Last ranked: 1; Next: Friday at No. 3 Freedom (Woodbridge), 7 p.m.
Archbishop Spalding (2-0)
The Cavaliers handled yet another feisty test, holding off a late push to beat Concordia Prep, 32-31.
LR: 2; Next: Saturday at Imhotep Charter (Pa.), 2 p.m.
Freedom (Woodbridge) (2-0)
The Eagles staved off a second-half comeback by Varina with their closest edge (seven points) in a game since 2021 ahead of Friday’s matchup against top ranked DeMatha.
LR: 3; Next: Friday vs. No. 1 DeMatha, 7 p.m.
Good Counsel (1-1)
The Falcons’ star-powered senior class bounced back against mighty Jones (Fla.) with a 40-14 victory.
LR: 4; Next: Friday vs. Life Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Quince Orchard (1-0)
An out-of-state season-opener proved to be no issue for the Cougars, who throttled South County, 33-0.
LR: 5; Next: Friday vs. Gaithersburg, 6:30 p.m.
St. John’s (1-1)
The Cadets picked up their first win of the season against Theodore Roosevelt with a 37-0 drubbing.
LR: 6; Next: Saturday at Erasmus Hall (N.Y.), noon
C.H. Flowers (1-0)
The Jaguars blanked Norfolk-area Norcom, 41-0, and will begin their Prince George’s County schedule this week.
LR: 7; Next: Friday vs. Oxon Hill, 7 p.m.
Madison (2-0)
The Warhawks’ defense held Lake Braddock scoreless in the second half of Thursday’s 34-7 victory.
LR: 8; Next: Friday vs. Robinson, 7 p.m.
Gonzaga (2-0)
The Eagles’ defense has allowed just seven points through the first two weeks of the season.
LR: 11; Next: Friday at Fordham Prep (N.Y.), 7 p.m.
Damascus (1-0)
The Hornets handled their business in the season-opener. A compelling matchup against No. 15 Northwest awaits.
LR: 12; Next: Friday at No. 15 Northwest, 6:30 p.m.
Friendship Collegiate (1-1)
The Knights suffered their first loss against one of the nation’s top teams, St. John Bosco (Calif.).
LR: 10; Next: Friday at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.
Wise (0-1)
The Pumas were shut out in the second half of Friday’s 34-14 loss to Virginia powerhouse Maury.
LR: 9; Next: Friday vs. Eleanor Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
North Point (1-0)
The Eagles beat Leonardtown, 41-0, to kick off the 2023 season.
LR: 14; Next: Friday vs. La Plata, 7 p.m.
Episcopal (0-0)
After a handful of scrimmages, the defending Interstate Athletic Conference champions finally begin their season Saturday.
LR: 17; Next: Saturday vs. St. Michael the Archangel, 2 p.m.
Northwest (1-0)
The Jaguars roared to a 47-0 win in hopes of kickstarting their year.
LR: 18; Next: Friday vs. No. 10 Damascus, 6:30 p.m.
Battlefield (2-0)
The Bobcats’ blazing start continued with a 56-14 trouncing of Potomac (Va.).
LR: 19; Next: Friday at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Rock Creek Christian (1-1)
The Eagles became the second local program to get pummeled by St. Edward (Ohio).
LR: 13; Next: Friday at Lowndes (Ga.), 8 p.m.
Paint Branch (1-0)
The Panthers join the rankings after an 84-0 onslaught against Northwood.
LR: Not ranked; Next: Friday at Sherwood, 6:30 p.m.
Fairfax (2-0)
The Lions aim for another deep postseason run this year behind Georgia commit Kris Jones, who tallied a pick-six and a rushing touchdown in a 41-0 win over Oakton.
LR: NR; Next: Friday at Centreville, 7 p.m.
Westfield (2-0)
The Bulldogs have outscored their competition 77-7 in the first two weeks of the season.
LR: NR; Next: Friday at Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.
On the bubble: Arundel, Bishop McNamara, Broadneck, Georgetown Prep, Tuscarora
Dropped out: No. 15 St. Mary’s (Annapolis), No. 16 Stone Bridge, No. 20 South County