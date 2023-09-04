Football Top 20: Three public schools enter; Freedom vs. DeMatha looms

With DeMatha and Freedom (Woodbridge) each taking care of their business this past week, local crowds will finally get what they wish for, with the No. 1 Stags taking on the No. 3 Eagles, the top public school in our rankings, Friday in Woodbridge at 7 p.m.

Of course, the area got an early dose of cross-state matchups in the second week of the season, which largely defined the shuffled rankings this week. On Saturday, No. 5 Quince Orchard escorted South County out of the Top 20 with a 33-0 shellacking. After a loss to Norfolk-area school Maury on Friday, No. 12 Wise drops several spots. With a trip to California, Friendship Collegiate had the toughest test of any D.C. program as it faced one of the nation’s top-ranked teams, St. John Bosco — and held its own for a quarter, trailing 7-6, before an eventual 48-12 loss.