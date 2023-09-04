An emotional moment leaves the Nats’ Josiah Gray focused on leadership

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Typically, Josiah Gray reserves his on-field emotion for special moments — such as a strikeout that gets him out of a jam or a timely pitch that induces weak contact and leads to a few smacks of his glove in approval. On the rare occasions when he airs out negative feelings, they’re often with his face in his glove as he looks to the ground.

But then there was Sunday’s first inning during a sweep-securing loss to the Miami Marlins, when the Washington Nationals right-hander stepped out of character. He turned toward center field, yelled and directed his frustration at Jacob Young, a rookie who had missed a routine flyball after he lost it in the sun.

Perhaps the frustration of an avoidable yet ultimately disastrous inning boiled over. Or the three straight walks that followed Young’s mistake left Gray flustered. Or the disappointment of a poor second half finally got the best of him. Either way, it’s another moment that will allow Gray to show his growth.

“It’s just tough in general because I like to keep my composure out here as much as possible,” he said after the 6-4 defeat. “I guess it just hit a point where I kind of just had to let it out. I already apologized to Jacob and [first baseman Dominic Smith] because I aim to be a leader in this clubhouse and that’s not what leaders do. ... I just got to learn from it and be better for it next time.”

The play in question was a tough break for Gray but one that can happen on a sunny September afternoon. Gray already trailed by a run after the Marlins’ Luis Arraez blasted a solo homer to start the game. Three batters later, Young was under Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s flyball but lost it in the sun and fell as the ball bounced behind him and then into the visiting bullpen for a ground-rule double.

Young’s mistake can’t justify what happened next: Gray threw 12 of his next 14 pitches for balls. He walked three batters in a row, pushing two Marlins home to make it 3-0. Yet when the inning finally concluded, Gray remained frustrated and yelled, seemingly calling out Young for his misplay. Once Gray made it to the dugout, Smith pulled him aside.

“I don’t want to see that out there,” Manager Dave Martinez said of Gray’s outburst. “If he wants to come in [the clubhouse] and do that ... and we talked about it after the fact. One of our veteran guys handled it as well and talked to him about it. Everything’s good, but he understands that should be done in here. Frustration will set in. You just got to remember what you’re doing and just go out there and keep competing.”

Gray allowed just three base runners over his final three innings to avoid letting his start go completely sideways, which was fitting because much of the 25-year-old’s development this year has centered on his ability to process and handle his emotions. Last season, Gray faced the Los Angeles Dodgers — the team that traded him to Washington — and he admitted he was too amped up for the matchup. There have been fewer of those moments this season, and that helped him earn his first all-star nod.

But Gray’s emotions boiled over Sunday in one of the lowest points of his major league career. He has a 5.88 ERA since the all-star break. (It was 3.41 before the break.) He has pitched more than five innings just once over his past six starts. Martinez wouldn’t commit to Gray making Sunday’s start until he saw his bullpen session Friday to make sure his mechanics were back on track.

Gray often talks with reporters about wanting to be a leader on this young team and helping it along the path to contention. He’s often one of the first pitchers on the field before games, and he made changes to his arsenal as he learned from his mistakes. Sunday won’t be the last bump he encounters on his major league journey. How he grows from this moment — as he has after so many others — could be pivotal in his development toward being the leader he and the Nationals hope he can be.

“I think that flyball just threw me for a [loop],” Gray said. “I tried to refocus but obviously didn’t take long enough to refocus and gain my composure and ended up walking three guys. ... The last three innings, I was fortunate enough to get a couple zeros. But things [were] just speeding up on me, and [I was] just not in character to show that much frustration out there, so I already apologized to the guys about it.