The Pittsburgh Steelers might be the best team in the AFC North. After a summer of listening to some personnel executives I trust gush about Pittsburgh’s influx of talent, consider me on the bandwagon. The Steelers are back, and they are going to be a problem in their division — perhaps the best division in football — and beyond. The defense is elite, a point that doesn’t need to be belabored. (Perennial Defensive MVP candidate T.J. Watt is in full health, this operation is 29-10-1 the last three years when he puts on a uniform and rookie Nick Herbig looks like their next impact pass rushing discovery.) More notably, the offense took major strides down the stretch last season and seems primed for a further breakout.

Factor in the cohesion and consistency among the offensive and defensive schemes and coaching staff, what appears to be another home run of a draft class and Coach Mike Tomlin’s sterling track record — he’s never had a losing season in 16 years at the helm, in case you somehow hadn’t heard — and this sounds like the recipe for an overlooked team to outperform projections. (Pittsburgh is still around 5-1 to win the division at most sportsbooks, and the Steelers’ win total is set at 8½ or 9, a number they reached in 2022 despite transitioning from Hall of Fame QB Ben Roethlisberger).

“That’s my sleeper in the AFC right there,” said one longtime NFL personnel executive who has scouted the AFC North exhaustively this preseason. (He spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to speak freely about his scouting reports.) “I love what they’re doing. They’re building a deep football team, man. They had another great offseason. They overhauled the offensive line, and I think that’s the best defense in the AFC North.

“They found five more starters in the draft, and I was talking to some of their [scouts] and they really like this lineman they got from Maryland [seventh-round guard Spencer Anderson], and I’m not even counting that kid because I didn’t see him much. Look out for the Steelers. They are going to make noise.”

Of course, it all starts with the quarterback.

Kenny Pickett made significant strides coming out of a Week 9 bye last season, and while the overall numbers from his rookie season won’t impress, the improvements were glaring on film. He jockeyed for position on the depth chart all spring and summer, didn’t take over as the starter until Week 5 and experienced all the expected hiccups. He also proved a quick learner with a bit of a clutch gene as his decision-making improved, he excelled at navigating and climbing the pocket and he became comfortable rallying his team from behind. Pickett threw a pick on an alarming 4.8 percent of his passes before the bye, but just 0.4 percent after it. (The Steelers were 6-1 in games he started and completed after the bye, with three road wins).

He began pushing the ball downfield more (his air yards/attempt went up by more than a yard) and he showed tremendous improvement in the all-important fourth quarter, with his passer rating soaring from 38.7 in the final quarter before the bye to 94.5 from Week 10 on. His chemistry with emerging star receiver George Pickens was obvious this summer, after a staccato 2022. Third-round pick Darnell Washington (a massive 6-foot-7 target) was one of the stars of training camp, and I’m told he has earned a noticeable role in this offense, while speedster Calvin Austin III has been a revelation after spending his entire rookie season on the injured reserve. (No franchise has found more wide receiver value in the draft the last 20 years than the Steelers). Add in holdovers Pat Freiermuth and Diontae Johnson, and it’s an interesting and diverse group of pass catchers for Pickett.

“He is going to be a franchise quarterback,” the executive said. “You already know I liked what I saw a year ago, and he’s building on it.”

A year ago, Steelers coaches and front office people were clearly in wait-and-see mode with Pickett (the only passer selected in the first round in 2022), making no proclamations and giving journeyman Mitch Trubisky first dibs as the starter. They’re still tempering expectations outwardly, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada remains a divisive figure, with Tomlin’s loyalty to him sometimes angering the fan base, but there’s ample reason to believe Pickett will shine. Tomlin is intimately invested in the process.

“During the course of team development he and I met every morning, at the start of the day, and talked about a variety of things” Tomlin said of Pickett during a recent media session. “Leadership. Things that come with being him. I want to be a part of his growth and development, not just sit on the side and hope that it happens in the way that we need it and want it to. So we are intentionally constructing it.”

Pittsburgh’s run game also coalesced in the second half of the season, greatly aiding the rookie’s development. Najee Harris, a first-round pick in 2021, got healthy (his foot issues were worse than originally let on) and his average per carry went from 3.3 pre-bye to 4.1 after. Rookie Jaylen Warren had more carries in the final four weeks (35) than he did the first eight weeks (29), and holes finally began to form up front. Harris’s yards before contact nearly doubled after the bye, from 0.69 to 1.33.

Expect even better results with upgrades to the offensive line. Free agent left guard Isaac Seumalo drew immediate rave reviews, and top pick Broderick Jones, taken 14th, has the makings of a franchise left tackle (“They got the best lineman in the draft,” said one high-ranking NFC executive under similar media constraints. “They fixed the left side of their line.”) The Steelers can finally beat you up in the trenches again, and young general manager Omar Khan, who took over for legendary Kevin Colbert after the 2022 draft after years as his understudy, is getting kudos from his peers.

“He knows how to build a team and put that quarterback in position to succeed,” one NFC general manager said. To that end, Canada should be able to attack opposing defenses in a multitude of ways, getting uber-physical with 12 personnel (two tight ends) or throwing out of it. He’s loaded with options in 11 personnel (three wide receivers) and should be able to bludgeon defenses using multiple running backs on the field and/or a fullback.

If the offense doesn’t blossom, Canada is the most likely to pay for it. And perhaps he is the weak link. But some see merit even in his work to this point, and more reason to believe Pittsburgh could win its first playoff game since the 2016 postseason.