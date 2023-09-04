AFC East: Bills set defensive TD record
Josh Allen and the Bills’ prolific offense garner most of the headlines, but Buffalo’s defense is no joke. The Bills and San Francisco 49ers are the only teams whose defensive line, linebackers and secondary all rank among the top 10 in Pro Football Focus’s unit rankings. That synergy presents an opportunity for Buffalo’s defense to build on last year’s 27 takeaways, only one of which was returned for a touchdown. With a little luck, it could even be enough for the Bills to challenge the 1998 Seattle Seahawks’ record of 10 defensive scores.
Here’s the formula for Buffalo’s defense to become a points-generating machine in 2023, as Coach Sean McDermott assumes defensive play-calling duties for departed defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier: The defensive line pressures quarterbacks, disrupting passes and causing hasty decisions; the linebackers cover the middle of the field and contribute to forcing fumbles; and the secondary capitalizes on errant throws and loose balls, converting turnovers into scores. Simple, right?
AFC North: Steelers LB T.J. Watt wins MVP
Watt, a 2017 first-round pick and three-time first-team all-pro, tied the single-season record with 22.5 sacks in only 15 games in 2021, earning defensive player of the year honors. He’s fully healthy after a torn pectoral and knee injury limited him to 10 games last season, so could this be the year he adds the MVP award to his trophy case? The MVP has gone to a quarterback in each of the past 10 years, and only two defensive players (Alan Page in 1971 and Lawrence Taylor in 1986) have ever won. San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa finished sixth last season after the Associated Press reworked its balloting system to allow voters to rank their top five choices rather than submitting a single name.
With new metrics available to quantify defensive play, a defensive player winning the award is increasingly likely. For example, over the past three seasons, teams scored 2.3 points per drive (per data from TruMedia) when they did not give up a sack, compared with just 1.0 points per drive when they allowed one sack. It’s easy to see how many points are saved if your best defensive player has 22.5 sacks in a season. Forced fumbles, defensive fumble recoveries and interceptions saved 2.8, 3.2 and 4.1 points per game, respectively.
AFC South: Calvin Ridley leads league in receiving yards
Ridley is 28, but he’s a young 28 in NFL years after being sidelined for most of the past two seasons. After playing five games with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, the former Alabama star announced he was stepping away to focus on his mental well-being. In March 2022, the league suspended him indefinitely for betting on NFL games. Ridley was reinstated in March.
In 2020, Ridley posted career-high marks of 90 catches and 1,374 yards, which ranked sixth in the league. While serving his suspension, he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he has developed quick chemistry with third-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars have other useful targets — wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram — but Ridley was the team’s biggest standout during training camp. Expect him to feast on below-average defenses. According to Pro Football Focus’s projected rankings, the Jaguars’ Week 2 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs is their only matchup in the first eight games against an above-average secondary. Over the final nine games of the regular season, they’ll face four such opponents.
AFC West: Justin Herbert sets passing TD record
After passing for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2021, Herbert took a statistical step back in his third season. While his completion percentage saw a slight bump, he averaged fewer yards per attempt and had only 25 touchdown tosses. It didn’t help that Herbert’s leading wide receivers, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, combined to miss 11 games because of injuries. Williams and Allen are both healthy entering this season, and the Chargers added another weapon: first-round wide receiver Quentin Johnston. The former TCU star has turned heads in training camp and gives Herbert — who signed a five-year, $262.5 million extension in July — another deep threat and red-zone target.
Since Peyton Manning set the single-season passing touchdown record with 55 in 2013, Patrick Mahomes is the only quarterback to throw at least 50 in a season. If Herbert’s wideouts and pass-catching running back Austin Ekeler (13 receiving touchdowns over the past two seasons) can stay healthy, he has the talent to challenge Manning’s mark. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who will bring more of a downfield passing attack to the Chargers, should only help.
NFC East: Tony Pollard leads league in TDs
Pollard set a career high in touchdowns last season with 12 and enters the year as the unquestioned starter after the Cowboys released veteran Ezekiel Elliott in March. Elliott’s departure leaves a ton of opportunities up for grabs, and Pollard figures to claim most of them.
A simple back-of-the-envelope calculation using last year’s efficiency projects Pollard to finish with 15 or more touchdowns if he gets just a quarter of Elliott’s workload from last season — and perhaps 20 if he gets half or more. Twenty touchdowns would have been enough to tie or lead the league in total touchdowns in 18 of the past 20 seasons.
NFC North: Jahmyr Gibbs leads league in rushing yards
In 2022, the Lions rushed for more than 2,000 yards in a season for the first time since Barry Sanders was juking defenders in 1997. Then, in the offseason, they overhauled their running backs room, allowing leading rusher Jamaal Williams (1,066 yards, 17 touchdowns) to walk in free agency and trading 2020 second-round pick D’Andre Swift (542 rushing yards). Detroit replaced that duo by signing veteran David Montgomery and drafting Gibbs 12th. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Gibbs averaged 6.1 yards per carry last season at Alabama. Though he and Montgomery are expected to split carries at the start of the year, expect the rookie to emerge as the Lions’ primary back.
Elliott and Edgerrin James were the last two rookies to lead the NFL in rushing, in 2016 and 1999, respectively. It could take an injury to Montgomery for Gibbs to add his name to the list, but the Lions are expected to have one of the best offensive lines in the league, per Pro Football Focus, thanks in part to the return of 6-foot-6, 355-pound right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Holdovers from last year’s offensive line include right tackle Penei Sewell, the fourth highest-rated tackle in 2022 for run blocking per PFF, and center Frank Ragnow, who was rated as the fifth-best run-blocking center last season.
NFC South: Falcons go from worst to first
Last season, the Jaguars became the 24th team in the past 20 years to win their division one year after finishing last. The Falcons are the most likely candidate to pull off a turnaround in 2023. After finishing 7-10 (in a three-way tie for last place in the division) in Coach Arthur Smith’s second year at the helm, Atlanta took serious steps to revamp a defense that ranked 27th per Pro Football Focus and 30th per Football Outsiders in 2022. The team signed six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell and David Onyemata to play alongside holdover Grady Jarrett, giving Atlanta three of this year’s 32 best interior linemen, as rated by Pro Football Focus. Free agent signee Kaden Elliss, who was named to NFL.com’s 2023 All-Breakout Team, looks to bolster the Falcons’ linebacker corps, and safety Jessie Bates III should do the same for the secondary.
The crux of Atlanta’s potential resurgence hinges on the performance of second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, who completed 73 of 115 passes for 708 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in four starts last season. With Tom Brady retired, the Carolina Panthers starting a rookie quarterback and the Saints a question mark after an offseason of turnover, a weak division is there for the taking.
NFC West: 49ers miss the playoffs
While the 49ers have made the NFC championship game two years in a row and boast an elite defense, they face uncertainty at quarterback. Starter Brock Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL draft, had a solid five-game regular season run that stretched into the playoffs, but he is still largely an unknown; he has just 233 pass attempts as a pro and is coming off elbow surgery. Sam Darnold, who is on his third team in six seasons after being selected third in the 2018 NFL draft, won the backup job over Trey Lance, whom the Niners traded to the Cowboys. Darnold has a career 78.2 passer rating.
San Francisco has a dominant defense and versatile weapons on offense, including Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, but it had better hope that one of its quarterbacks emerges as a dependable starter. Since 2002, when the league expanded to 32 teams, only 18 percent of playoff teams had a starting quarterback who didn’t earn an above-average passer rating during the regular season. The Seahawks were surprisingly competitive last year and could challenge for the NFC West crown in 2023, especially if Purdy fails to replicate last year’s success.