Last season, the Jaguars became the 24th team in the past 20 years to win their division one year after finishing last. The Falcons are the most likely candidate to pull off a turnaround in 2023. After finishing 7-10 (in a three-way tie for last place in the division) in Coach Arthur Smith’s second year at the helm, Atlanta took serious steps to revamp a defense that ranked 27th per Pro Football Focus and 30th per Football Outsiders in 2022. The team signed six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell and David Onyemata to play alongside holdover Grady Jarrett, giving Atlanta three of this year’s 32 best interior linemen, as rated by Pro Football Focus. Free agent signee Kaden Elliss, who was named to NFL.com’s 2023 All-Breakout Team, looks to bolster the Falcons’ linebacker corps, and safety Jessie Bates III should do the same for the secondary.