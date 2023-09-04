Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Anthony Edwards’s statement was relatively mild, but it echoed loudly once USA Basketball’s perfect summer vanished in a perfect storm of mistakes and shortcomings. As the Americans prepared last week for FIBA World Cup games against Montenegro and Lithuania, the 22-year-old Edwards proclaimed that his team was “not really worried about those guys.” USA Basketball then survived a tense contest with Montenegro on Friday, only to be stunned by the Lithuanians on Sunday in a loss that left a chastened Edwards singing a different tune.

“They beat us fair and square,” Edwards said after the 110-104 loss, which saw USA Basketball trail by 21 points in the first half. “Shout out to [Mindaugas Kuzminskas]. He hit two big threes in the fourth [quarter] when we were making our run, off-balance and falling out of bounds. One of them was with two seconds left [after] I stripped the ball, and he threw it [in]. Shout out to him. It was his night.”

The Lithuanians savored their first victory over the Americans since the 2004 Olympics — Vaidas Kariniauskas celebrated his team-high 15 points by sticking his tongue out at Austin Reaves and wearing a USA Basketball hat in the locker room after the final buzzer. The pride-wounding scene delivered a simple lesson that Edwards and company should have known already: Supreme confidence and NBA talent aren’t enough to win gold.

As the Americans pick up the pieces from their only loss in 10 exhibition and group stage games this summer, they should discover several areas for improvement and one piece of good news. Let’s start with the cause for optimism: Losing to Lithuania placed USA Basketball on the easier side of the FIBA World Cup’s bracket, and several of the top pretournament challengers didn’t make the cut for the quarterfinals. All things considered, the Americans could hardly ask for a better path to Sunday’s gold medal game.

Only eight teams from the original 32-team field remain. Spain, the reigning EuroBasket tournament champions, is out. France, an American nemesis that won silver at the 2020 Olympics, is out. And Australia, which won bronze in Tokyo and entered the tournament with major medal hopes, is out.

The Americans’ side of the bracket includes Italy, Germany and Latvia. First up on Tuesday at 8:40 a.m. Eastern is Italy (4-1), which beat Serbia in a nail-biter but otherwise had a soft path to the quarterfinals. Germany (5-0) has several NBA players — Dennis Schröder, Franz Wagner and Daniel Theis among them — and it has impressed with signature wins over Slovenia and Australia, but it lost to USA Basketball in a pretournament exhibition. Latvia (4-1), whose only NBA player is Davis Bertans, upset both France and Spain but was blown out by Canada in a performance that suggested its luck might soon run out.

Meanwhile, USA Basketball finds itself on the opposite side of the bracket from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Canada and Luka Doncic’s Slovenia. Lithuania’s reward for beating the Americans will be a quarterfinal showdown with tough-minded Serbia. Besides Germany, that quartet — Canada, Slovenia, Lithuania and Serbia — represents four of the five most difficult remaining tests for USA Basketball.

If USA Basketball had been told a month ago that it would need to beat Italy and Germany for a shot at a gold medal without ever playing Spain, France or Australia, that would have been a path they’d gladly accept. The deal would have only gotten sweeter if the Americans were promised that they could avoid either Gilgeous-Alexander or Doncic, who will square off in a must-watch quarterfinal Tuesday.

Of course, bracketology will only get a team so far. USA Basketball has much to clean up on the floor after its lackluster performance against Lithuania, and its pathetic first-quarter showing should be the place to start. Offensively, the Americans shot just 5 for 18 from the field and largely abandoned the pass, turning too often to Edwards as a one-man scoring machine. Defensively, they were pounded on the glass, struggled to defend the three-point line and waited until halftime to ratchet up their on-ball intensity.

USA Basketball looked particularly vulnerable when Jaren Jackson Jr. went to the bench in foul trouble, which has been a recurring problem for the Memphis Grizzlies center. Jackson picked up his first foul in the opening minute and his second foul less than three minutes into the game. After sitting for most of the first quarter, he picked up his third foul midway through the second quarter and headed back to the bench again. By night’s end, USA Basketball was plus-16 in Jackson’s 15 minutes on the court and minus-22 in the 25 minutes he was on the bench.

“Jaren’s got to be better with that,” USA Basketball Coach Steve Kerr said. “We need him on the floor. He’s one of our best players. The early fouls changed the game, for sure. He’s got to improve with that, and he knows that.”

Jackson’s absence only exacerbated the Americans’ rebounding struggles and difficulty defending inside. Lithuania outrebounded USA Basketball, 43-27, collected 17 second-chance points and earned 25 free throw attempts. Remarkably, Jackson and fellow starters Edwards, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart combined for just seven rebounds, an unacceptable output if Kerr continues with a spread-out opening lineup.

Kerr had little success when he deployed backup center Walker Kessler alongside a second big man during the first half, so he pivoted back to smaller frontcourt pairings in the second half in hopes of injecting more speed and versatility. The strategy nearly worked as the Americans made a frantic comeback, but Lithuania kept its nerve and pounded away inside.

USA Basketball can console itself with the knowledge that it probably won’t face another opponent that can match Lithuania’s 14-for-25 (56 percent) three-point shooting, even if the teams get a rematch in the gold medal game. Had Lithuania cooled off a little bit more from outside, the Americans’ ability to force turnovers and take off in transition could have swung the momentum in their favor.

“[Lithuania] made several really tough off-balance threes to stay ahead,” Kerr said. “When a team does that, you give them credit.”

Both Kerr and Lithuania Coach Kazys Maksvytis implied that USA Basketball’s loss before the knockout round could be a good thing because it would sharpen the team’s focus. The defeat also clarified the elements of a winning formula.