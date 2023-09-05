Jorge Vilda, embattled coach of Spain’s women’s World Cup team, fired

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Jorge Vilda, the embattled coach of Spain’s women’s World Cup championship team, was fired Tuesday by the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The RFEF praised Vilda as “key to the remarkable growth of women’s football” as he “leaves Spain as world champion and second in the FIFA ranking.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | La RFEF destituye a Jorge Vilda como seleccionador nacional y director deportivo.



El técnico ha sido clave para el notable crecimiento del fútbol femenino y deja a España como campeona del mundo y segunda en el ranking FIFA.



ℹ️ https://t.co/als2TBU5mb pic.twitter.com/9Ko48cVi3a — RFEF (@rfef) September 5, 2023 Vilda loses his job in the aftermath of a scandal that has engulfed the team since winning the championship game over England on Aug. 20. Not helping Vilda’s cause was his support of Luis Rubiales, whose nonconsensual kiss of team member Jenni Hermoso and refusal to resign as president of the RFEF has generated headlines that have overtaken the Spanish team’s championship. On Aug. 26, Rubailes was suspended for 90 days by FIFA, soccer’s global governing body.

Spain’s win came after a tumultuous buildup to the tournament that included a dispute between players and the national federation. Last fall, 15 players sent an email to the organization, reportedly raising concerns about the team’s management, but Rubiales and the organization stuck by Vilda, who chose to leave all but three of those players off the World Cup squad.

The firing of Vilda came shortly after the RFEF apologized for Rubailes’s “totally unacceptable behavior” in a statement and said it was cooperating with FIFA’s disciplinary investigation.

“The RFEF wants to convey to the whole of society and to the whole of world football its deepest regret for what has happened, which has tarnished our national team, our football and our society,” the statement said. “The damage caused to Spanish football, to Spanish sport, to Spanish society and to the values of football and sport as a whole has been enormous.”

All 23 members of Spain’s championship team signed a statement last month, along with 58 other current and former players, saying they would not return to play for the national team again “if the current management continues.”