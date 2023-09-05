Jorge Vilda, embattled coach of Spain’s women’s World Cup team, fired

Jorge Vilda, the embattled coach of Spain’s women’s World Cup championship team, was fired Tuesday by the Royal Spanish Football Federation.
Spain’s win came after a tumultuous buildup to the tournament that included a dispute between players and the national federation. Last fall, 15 players sent an email to the organization, reportedly raising concerns about the team’s management, but Rubiales and the organization stuck by Vilda, who chose to leave all but three of those players off the World Cup squad.
The firing of Vilda came shortly after the RFEF apologized for Rubailes’s “totally unacceptable behavior” in a statement and said it was cooperating with FIFA’s disciplinary investigation.
“The RFEF wants to convey to the whole of society and to the whole of world football its deepest regret for what has happened, which has tarnished our national team, our football and our society,” the statement said. “The damage caused to Spanish football, to Spanish sport, to Spanish society and to the values of football and sport as a whole has been enormous.”
All 23 members of Spain’s championship team signed a statement last month, along with 58 other current and former players, saying they would not return to play for the national team again “if the current management continues.”
Vilda, 42, had been in the job since 2015.