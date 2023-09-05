Five preposterously positive Washington Commanders predictions for 2023

Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

It’s the dawn of a new era for Washington’s NFL franchise. Daniel Snyder is no longer in charge, which for at least a portion of the fan base makes the 2023 season an unqualified success before it even begins. It’s not too much to wish for an exciting team and an owner who doesn’t bring constant shame to the Burgundy and Gold, and with that in mind, it’s time for five preposterously positive predictions for the season ahead.

As a reminder, these are a degree more ridiculous than your typical bold predictions, and though rooted in facts and analysis, they’re supposed to be more fun than serious. In the spirit of tradition, here are five things that the Commanders probably won’t (but maybe will!) accomplish this season:

1. Sam Howell will make the Pro Bowl.

Why it’s preposterous: After starting one game as a rookie last season, Washington’s fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft has been forced to learn a complex new system under first-year offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Howell will operate behind a new-look offensive line that underwhelmed during the preseason and ranks 27th in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. The last Washington quarterback to make the Pro Bowl was Kirk Cousins after the 2016 season, his fifth as a pro.

Why it could happen: Howell played well in Washington’s 2022 regular season finale, completing 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown. He also became the franchise’s first rookie quarterback to run and pass for a score in the same game since Robert Griffin III did in 2012. Howell impressed during training camp and in two preseason games, exhibiting a strong command of the offense along with improved footwork and decision-making that should enable him to make better use of his rocket arm.

Also, the Pro Bowl selection process is weird. Last season, Baltimore Ravens backup Tyler Huntley was voted the AFC’s fourth alternate and ultimately made the roster, despite ranking 48th in passing yards and passing touchdowns during the regular season.

2. Washington’s defense will end the NFL’s longest shutout-less streak — in Week 1.

Why it’s preposterous: Predicting anything about Week 1 is a recipe for disaster, but I’m prepared for one of these predictions to be proved wrong before halftime of the season opener. For those unaware, Washington’s defense has gone an NFL record 509 regular season games without a shutout — since Sept. 30, 1991, when it recorded the third of three shutouts in a month en route to the franchise’s third Super Bowl title. According to Pro Football Reference, there have been 226 regular season shutouts since then, including a combined 16 by the other three teams in the current NFC East. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers, who entered the league in 1995, have blanked opponents eight and seven times. There’s even a social media account — @Commanders0 — dedicated to tracking Washington’s streak. The NFL’s last Week 1 shutout was in 2017.

Why it could happen: The Cardinals, Washington’s Week 1 opponent, aren’t exactly an offensive juggernaut. After averaging 20 points per game last season, they released star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in May and will be without quarterback Kyler Murray, who is working his way back from the torn ACL he suffered in December.

Washington took a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter of an eventual 24-6 win over the Cardinals in the 2018 season opener in Arizona, which qualifies as one of its few close calls since the streak began. With Josh Harris in charge, the vibes in Landover are immaculate. The Commanders ended the Ravens’ NFL record 24-game preseason winning streak last month, and it says here that another historic streak gets snapped Sept. 10.

3. The Commanders will have a top-10 scoring offense.

Why it’s preposterous: Washington ranked 24th in scoring last year after finishing 25th in Coach Ron Rivera’s first season and 23rd in his second. The last time the team boasted a top-10 scoring offense was 2015, when it averaged 24.3 points per game. It wouldn’t be surprising if Howell has some growing pains in his first year as the starter.

Why it could happen: Last year, with a new offensive coordinator, the Jacksonville Jaguars finished 10th in scoring (23.8 points per game) after averaging an NFL-worst 14.9 points per game the season before. Though Howell’s continued development and the offensive line’s performance are key, Washington’s offense has no shortage of playmakers. Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel lead one of the more dynamic group of wide receivers in the NFC, and Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson provide a one-two punch with different skill sets at running back. The defense remains the team’s strength and could regularly set up Howell and Co. with good field position. Speaking of …

4. Emmanuel Forbes will set Washington’s post-merger rookie record for interceptions.

Why it’s preposterous: Tom Carter established the mark in 1993, when he picked off six passes in 14 games and finished second to Dana Stubblefield in defensive rookie of the year voting. In the 29 years since, only 11 rookies across the league have registered at least six interceptions, led by Cleveland Browns fourth-round pick Anthony Henry’s 10 in 2001. Washington’s Champ Bailey and Fred Smoot had five interceptions apiece as rookies in 1999 and 2001, respectively. Over the past decade, first-round cornerbacks with a minimum of 700 snaps averaged 2.2 interceptions, according to TruMedia.

Why it could happen: Forbes, the 16th pick in this year’s draft, is the ultimate ballhawk and a welcome addition to a defense that ranked 26th in takeaways last season. In three years at Mississippi State, Forbes intercepted 14 passes and returned six of them for scores, which is an FBS record. Forbes didn’t have an interception during the preseason, but he was a training camp standout with lofty goals. “I hold myself to high expectations,” he said. “Defensive rookie of the year, leading [the league] in interceptions, things like that.” For those curious, former LSU standout Dan Sandifer set the Washington rookie record with 13 interceptions in 12 games in 1948.

5. The Commanders will win at least six home games.

Why it’s preposterous: When you’ve been making preposterously positive predictions about the local football team for as long as I have, it’s darn near impossible not to reuse certain benchmarks. In 2017, I predicted Washington would go at least 7-1 at home after ESPN’s Bill Barnwell published a study that found the Burgundy and Gold might have the worst home-field advantage in the NFL. Jay Gruden’s squad finished a respectable 5-3 at FedEx Field that year. Since then, Washington is 14-27 in Landover, including a 1-7 record in 2019. The team hasn’t won at least seven home games since the 1991 season at RFK Stadium. It won’t be easy to reach that number this year, as the non-divisional portion of Washington’s eight-game home slate features matchups with the Bills, Dolphins and 49ers.