Josh Harris’s debut joins list of Washington’s most anticipated NFL openers

Sept. 5, 1983: The champs are here

Coming off its first Super Bowl title, Washington opened the season at home against the archrival Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.” It was a rematch of the 1982 NFC championship game, when John Riggins had RFK rocking by rushing for 140 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-17 win.

“We thought maybe by now, after a steamy summer and many other pursuits to occupy the pleasure hours of people in or away from Greater Washington, that the fever that gripped this region one NFL year ago would have subsided — that no sequel to the season of Hog-love, Fun-Bunching and Riggo Drills could begin on the same high,” The Post’s editorial board wrote. “But the scriptwriters are back with a blockbuster tonight, right here at RFK, and already you can hear the town’s pulse thundering.”

As beat reporter Gary Pomerantz wrote, the season opener was “bursting with so much hype, it would blow a dome off RFK Stadium if it had one.”

“You can see it as King Kong versus Godzilla,” Washington wide receiver Charlie Brown said, “or maybe like the Ali-Frazier showdown.”

A sellout crowd of 55,045 watched the Cowboys rally from a 23-3 halftime deficit to stun Washington, 31-30. Quarterback Danny White threw touchdown passes of 75 and 51 yards and ran for the go-ahead score with two minutes to play.