Josh Harris’s debut joins list of Washington’s most anticipated NFL openers

Sept. 16, 1937: D.C. debut
“Professional football comes to the Capital tonight under the lights at Griffith Stadium,” The Washington Post’s Shirley Povich wrote before George Preston Marshall’s team, which had relocated from Boston because of poor fan support, played its first game in the District. “Along about 8:30 p.m., the chosen kicker of the Redskins or Giants will slam a hefty toe into the ball and it will be the kick-off of Washington’s plunge into the National Professional Football League.”
The game was a homecoming for Giants fullback Tuffy Leemans, a second-round pick in the 1936 NFL draft after a standout career at George Washington, which played its home games at Griffith Stadium. Leemans rushed for 72 yards on 11 carries, but Washington prevailed, 13-3, before 24,492 fans. Former Alabama star Riley Smith accounted for all of the home team’s points, kicking two field goals and the extra point after his 60-yard interception return for a touchdown.
“It was some coming out party the Redskins threw last night in the mazda glow of Griffith Stadium, and a good time was had by all — all but the guests of honor, the New York Giants, who probably have a terrific hangover this morning as well as their first league defeat of the season,” The Post reported. “In party parlance, the Giants failed to ‘pin on the donkey’s tail.'”
The night’s festivities included a spotlight introduction of players, a swing band and a “pretty feminine rider on a pinto pony” who rode the length of the field.
Oct. 12, 1969: Lombardi brings hope
In February 1969, Washington hired Vince Lombardi as its coach and general manager.
“Why did I choose Washington among offers from other cities?” Lombardi, who coached the Packers to five titles before spending one unfulfilling year as Green Bay’s GM, said at his introductory news conference. “Because it is the capital of the world. And I have some plans to make it the football capital.”
Lombardi was hailed as the force who could turn the franchise’s fortunes around after 13 consecutive nonwinning seasons. “A new era of hope will be officially inaugurated in Washington,” The Post reported ahead of Lombardi’s first home game, which came in Week 4.
Pat Fischer had two of Washington’s five interceptions, and Curt Knight made all four of his field goal attempts in a 33-17 win over the St. Louis Cardinals before a sellout crowd of 50,481. Sonny Jurgensen completed 19 of 34 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
“You think you got a championship contender here?” a reporter asked Lombardi after the game.
“What do you think?” the coach replied. “I don’t make predictions.”
The reporter said Washington “looked mighty good out there,” drawing a smile from the coach.
Washington started 4-1-1, finished 7-5-2 and missed the playoffs, but Lombardi had succeeded in restoring hope to a moribund franchise. But he didn’t get the chance to see his turnaround through. That June, Lombardi was diagnosed with advanced colon cancer. He died on Sept. 3, 1970, at the age of 57.
Sept. 16, 1973: Heightened expectations
In 1972, second-year Coach George Allen led Washington to the NFC East title and its first playoff win in 30 years. Allen’s “Over the Hill Gang” went on to defeat Dallas in the NFC championship game to clinch the franchise’s first appearance in the Super Bowl, where it lost to the undefeated Miami Dolphins.
A regular season record crowd of 53,589 turned out at RFK for the 1973 home opener. Thousands more gathered in local bars after an act of Congress the week before lifted the TV blackout on home games.
Washington recovered three fumbles by Chargers running back Mike Garrett, intercepted four passes and sacked San Diego quarterbacks Johnny Unitas and Wayne Clark eight times in a 38-0 win. But quarterback Billy Kilmer and the Washington offense also failed to sustain drives, prompting boos from the crowd despite the lopsided score. The home team averaged a paltry 2.1 yards on 39 carries.
“If the fans aren’t happy with 38-0,” offensive lineman Paul Laaveg said, “well, I just don’t know.”
Washington finished 10-4 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Sept. 5, 1983: The champs are here
Coming off its first Super Bowl title, Washington opened the season at home against the archrival Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.” It was a rematch of the 1982 NFC championship game, when John Riggins had RFK rocking by rushing for 140 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-17 win.
“We thought maybe by now, after a steamy summer and many other pursuits to occupy the pleasure hours of people in or away from Greater Washington, that the fever that gripped this region one NFL year ago would have subsided — that no sequel to the season of Hog-love, Fun-Bunching and Riggo Drills could begin on the same high,” The Post’s editorial board wrote. “But the scriptwriters are back with a blockbuster tonight, right here at RFK, and already you can hear the town’s pulse thundering.”
As beat reporter Gary Pomerantz wrote, the season opener was “bursting with so much hype, it would blow a dome off RFK Stadium if it had one.”
“You can see it as King Kong versus Godzilla,” Washington wide receiver Charlie Brown said, “or maybe like the Ali-Frazier showdown.”
A sellout crowd of 55,045 watched the Cowboys rally from a 23-3 halftime deficit to stun Washington, 31-30. Quarterback Danny White threw touchdown passes of 75 and 51 yards and ran for the go-ahead score with two minutes to play.
Washington went on to finish 14-2, including a 31-10 rout of Dallas in the regular season rematch at Texas Stadium. The team’s season ended with a 38-9 loss to the Los Angeles Raiders in Super Bowl XVIII.
Sept. 12, 1999: Snyder era starts with ‘L’
Snyder wasted no time putting his stamp on the franchise after purchasing it for $800 million in May 1999. He removed previous owner Jack Kent Cooke’s name from the stadium now known as FedEx Field — the first game at the venue, which opened in 1997, is perhaps worthy of a spot on this list — and fired general manager Charley Casserly. He vowed to build a winning team after six consecutive playoff-less seasons and promised fans an enhanced game-day experience.
A crowd of 79,237 fans watched Washington take a 35-14 lead after three quarters, only for the Cowboys to tie the score. Troy Aikman’s 76-yard bomb to Rocket Ismail in overtime gave the visitors a stunning 41-35 win.
And the stadium experience? The Post reported thousands of fans “missed as much as half the game as Beltway backups stretched to Wisconsin Avenue and chaotic parking control funneled cars into already full lots and kept them there.”
“If he’s going to spend $800 million on the team, the least he could do is spend $5 million to get this parking situation straightened out,” Larry Meyer of Potomac told The Post. “This experience is going to kill [Snyder]. Because if he doesn’t fix it, we just won’t come to the games.”
“Our reports are that traffic moved well,” Snyder said. “While we had heavy volume, we’re told things went well.”
Sept. 12, 2004: Gibbs returns
“There will be a rush of emotion as Gibbs returns to the field, and perhaps the team can finally make this new stadium a difficult place for opponents, one aspect sorely lacking since Washington moved to the Maryland suburbs,” The Post’s Jason La Canfora wrote before Gibbs, who had retired after the 1992 season, made his Snyder era debut.
A FedEx Field record crowd of 90,098 watched Washington defeat the Buccaneers, 16-10. Running back Clinton Portis, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Denver Broncos for cornerback Champ Bailey, ran for a 64-yard touchdown run on his first touch and finished with 148 yards on 29 carries.
“I’m absolutely thrilled,” Gibbs said afterward. “I don’t think we could have fought any harder. I gotta tell you, both teams were laying it out there as hard as they could. It was huge for me. I can tell you that. And I think it was for our players, too.”
Washington lost its next four games and finished 6-10. FedEx Field would never become a difficult place for opponents under Snyder’s watch. Perhaps that starts to change Sunday.