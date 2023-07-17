What to know about extra time rules at the women’s World Cup

Women's World CupWhat to know about extra time rules at the women’s World CupBy Ella BrockwayJuly 17, 2023 at 9:20 a.m. EDT(Illustration by Michael Domine/The Washington Post;iStock)Listen3 minComment on this storyCommentGift ArticleShareSome of the World Cup’s most memorable and exciting moments have happened after 90 minutes have elapsed — just look at the 2022 men’s final in Qatar. The 2023 women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand could bring even more.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightIf the teams remain tied at the end of regular time, here’s what to know about what happens next:What to knowWhat happens if a group-stage game finishes in a tie?What happens if a knockout-stage game finishes in a tie?Is there a ‘Golden Goal’ rule?What happens if a game is tied after extra time?Which team shoots first in a penalty shootout?Who can take penalty kicks?Show all questions CommentsGift this articleGift Article