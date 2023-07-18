The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Women's World Cup

Meet the U.S. women’s national team’s 2023 World Cup roster

By
and 
July 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
1 min

The process of assembling the U.S. women’s national soccer team roster for the World Cup was both easy and hard.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski was blessed with a player pool deep enough to field two competitive lineups this summer. In that sense, he couldn’t go wrong.

Yet he had to weigh long-term injuries, players returning from substantial absences and the rise of youngbloods. More than 18 months of training camps, international games and club performances offered insight and answers, culminating with his selection of 23 players for the month-long tournament shared by Australia and New Zealand.

While veterans form the foundation of the squad — some of whom have already hoisted the World Cup trophy twice — a set of players poised to make their World Cup debuts will bolster the campaign for an unprecedented third consecutive title.

Here is a closer look at the squad.

Photo illustrations by Artur Galocha with photos by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post, John McDonnell/The Washington Post, Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post, Jeff Roberson/AP, Francisco Seco/AP, Ronald Martinez/Getty, Laurence Griffiths/Getty, Eric Gay/AP, Elsa/Getty, John Raoux/AP, Matt Slocum/AP, Don Ryan/AP, Joe Puetz/Getty and Scott Taetsch for The Washington Post.

