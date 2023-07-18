Meet the U.S. women’s national team’s 2023 World Cup roster

The process of assembling the U.S. women’s national soccer team roster for the World Cup was both easy and hard.
While veterans form the foundation of the squad — some of whom have already hoisted the World Cup trophy twice — a set of players poised to make their World Cup debuts will bolster the campaign for an unprecedented third consecutive title.
Here is a closer look at the squad.
Photo illustrations by Artur Galocha with photos by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post, John McDonnell/The Washington Post, Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post, Jeff Roberson/AP, Francisco Seco/AP, Ronald Martinez/Getty, Laurence Griffiths/Getty, Eric Gay/AP, Elsa/Getty, John Raoux/AP, Matt Slocum/AP, Don Ryan/AP, Joe Puetz/Getty and Scott Taetsch for The Washington Post.