Meet the U.S. women’s national team’s 2023 World Cup roster

The process of assembling the U.S. women’s national soccer team roster for the World Cup was both easy and hard.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski was blessed with a player pool deep enough to field two competitive lineups this summer. In that sense, he couldn’t go wrong.

Yet he had to weigh long-term injuries, players returning from substantial absences and the rise of youngbloods. More than 18 months of training camps, international games and club performances offered insight and answers, culminating with his selection of 23 players for the month-long tournament shared by Australia and New Zealand.